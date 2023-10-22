Sections
Real estate transactions

Today at 1:51 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Sept. 25-29.

Timothy Scott Proctor; The Timothy Scott Proctor Revocable Trust to Associated Business Consultants, LLC, L22 B92, Chenal Valley, $2,399,999.

Billie Jo Gray; Susan Bradley; Susan Bradley Helton to Ascent Development Group, LLC, Pt S/2 NE 20-3N-13W, $1,370,000.

Brown Properties, Inc. to CKM Holdings, LLC, Ls5-10, Magnolia Grove, $1,125,000.

Ascent Development Group, LLC to Gosen, LLC, Pt NW NE 20-3N-13W $1,030,000.

Ascent Development Group, LLC to Gosen, LLC, Pt NE NW, Pt NW NE & Pt S/2 NE 20-3N-13W, $1,030,000.

Dakota Properties, Inc. to Taylor Pahls; Caiti Maskrey, 3805 Gordon Road, Little Rock. L2 B1, Bear Den Estates, $990,000.

Laura Smith; Nathan Smith to Mary Jennifer Bradford; Rivera Family Trust, 50 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L20 B135, Chenal Valley, $959,900.

Christopher Nelson; Kristin Nelson to Demarea Dixson, 15404 Mountain Ciew Drive, North Little Rock. L15, Mountain Crest Estates Phase I, $803,900.

Gary M. Schue; Debra R. Schue to Byron Ortiz Lawrence; Emily Damon Lawrence; Lawrence Family Trust, 23315 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. L2, Mosley, $713,500.

Byrd Duck Properties, LLC to Viva Las Vegas, LLC, Pt N/2 NW 28-3N-10W, $685,000.

Terrie Collins; Timothy Collins; Misti Dawn Morris; Rebecca Lynette Smith; Rebecca Lynette Smith Revocable Trust to August Financial, LLC L1, Chism, $650,000.

Darrell R. Finney; Rebecca E. Finney to Wesley Rawlings; Katie Rawlings, 43 Commentry Drive, Little Rock. L8 B81, Chenal Valley, $599,000.

William David Clark; William David Clark Trust to Lonny C. Mowery; Sherry L. Mowery, 902 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Pt NW SE 6-2N-11W, $580,000.

Kelly Crow; John William Crow to Leigh Anne Chism; Andrew K. Chism, 12721 Meadows Edge Lane, Little Rock. L12 B7, Woodlands Edge, $532,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC to Peter Louis Biagioni; Leslie Michelle Biagioni; The Biagioni Joint Revocable Trust, L75, Forest Heights Place, $450,000.

Brad Holmes; Cindy Holmes to Myron D. Richards; Lanetta S. Richards, 17017 Ark. 300, Roland. Pt NE NW 21-3N-14W, $445,000.

Cynthia Scott; James Scott to Brian Whitley, 25 Toulouse Court, Maumelle. L1261, The Quarters- The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $435,000.

Jordan J. Parker; Marlo Parker to Griffin Smith; Bliss Mosley, 2114 N. Garfield St., Little Rock. L8 B2, Altheimer, $425,000.

Paul Gauthier; Julie Gauthier to Michael S. Thomas; Autumn G. Thomas, 8517 E. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood. L16 B6, Creekside, $415,000.

William B. Ventres; William B. Ventres Revocable Trust to Adam Wylie; Molly McCune, 215 Colonial Court, Little Rock. L14 B2, Colonial Court, $415,000.

Ferguson Homes & Construction, LLC to Bert Elworthy; Sheila Elworthy; Elworthy Trust, L26 B2, Fletcher Valley, $414,900.

Matthew Bytheway; Samantha Bytheway to Carsno Nicholis Mitchell; Sandra Arlene Mitchell, L51 B1, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $408,000.

Rashauna A. Norment to Gerry D. Walker; Ronda H. Walker, L3 B6, Sienna Lake, $399,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Lillie Mae Carter, 126 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock. L13 B1, Woodlands Park, $379,500.

Joe W. Bradley to Ascent Development Group, LLC, Pt NW NE & Pt NE NW 20-3N-13W, $375,000.

Cynthia C. Bearden; Robert R. Bearden to Terry N. Spurlock; Jessica S. Spurlock; The Terry and Jessica Spurlock Revocable Trust, 8210 Windsor Valley Drive, North Little Rock. L47 B3, Windsor Valley, $365,000.

Henry Turner; Laila Turner to N'Jara Property Solutions, LLC, L138, Hillsborough Phase 5-A, $364,813.

Nancie Sue Straughan to Justin E. Selby; Alyssa J. Selby, L2, Heatherbrae, $364,000.

Michale Main; Ashli Main to Emily Clark Hill; David Jackson Hill, 5414 Sunset Trail, North Little Rock. L35, Paradise Mountain, $360,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Bruce Bailey; Tracy Bailey, 12 Pimlico Cove, Scott. Tract 33, The Ranchettes at Deer Meadows, $350,000.

Bridget Patten to Jaime L. Gutowski, 3 Carriage Cove, Little Rock. L39, Colony West 1st, $320,000.

Priscilla O. Youngblood Revocable Trust to Russell L. Hainsworth; Claudia L. Hainsworth, 1319 Hunters Cove Drive, Little Rock. L25, Hunters Cove, $315,000.

JHG & Associates, LLC to Mast Investment, LLC, Pt Spanish Grant 2417; Pt Sections 11 & 12-1N-11W, $313,500.

Charles A. Stout; Citania Stout to Mark G. King, Jr., 7316 Glenn Hills Drive, Sherwood. L6 B4, Glenn Hills, $310,000.

Commission in Circuit to US Bank, NA, L101, Riverland, $309,574.

Abul Kawsar Kamal; Farzana Siddiqui to Kalyana C. Koneryu; Prabhu Jyothi Kothapalli, L27 B98, Chenal Valley, $309,000.

Jane Ellen Bowles; Jane Ellen Bowles Trust to HEB Land Company, LLC, Pt NW NW 22-1N-13W, $300,000.

R&D Holing Limited Partnership, LLLP to Women & Children First: The Center Against Family Violence, Tract A, Bryan L. Savells' Mobile Home Park; L1, Kerr Commercial, $300,000.

Carl H. Finch; The Gloria K. Hopkins Revocable Trust to Gregory Pirkle; Sherry Pirkle, 23 Hunters Green Circle, Little Rock. L5R, Hunters Green Estates, $300,000.

Jarod Bridges; Christin Bridges to Edward Glenn Oswalt; LaJuana Oswalt, 1516 War Eagle Drive, North Little Rock. L35 B29, Indian Hills, $299,900.

Matthew G. Sikkink; Elizabeth McCrea Sikkink to Michelle C. Burnett; Earnest J. Burnett, 1700 Pilot Court, Jacksonville. L9, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $285,000.

Tobie M. Jost to William Arthur Wilmot; Kimberly Ann Wilmot, 3705 Cornwallis Drive, North Little Rock. L11 B66, Lakewwood, $285,000.

Paula Graham to Vonda Rainey, L6, Sandpiper South, $285,000.

David Hill; Emily Hill to Robert Preston Swofford, II; Corinne Robertson Swofford, 5 Havenwood Lane, Maumelle. L5, Random Oaks Valley, $281,000.

Gracie Stafford; Michael Stafford to Ryan Roberts, 2310 Stoney Creek Drive, Little Rock. L70 B13, Cherry Creek, $275,000.

Brian Eldridge to Jonathan Levi, 12725 Valleywood Drive, Little Rock. L1 B5, Timber Ridge $270,000.

Micah Bowling; Marialison Bowling to Valerie I. McCruel, 14421 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock. L1005, Fairway Woods Phase V, $270,000.

Kristina Davis; Dwight Davis to Cynthia Ann Richardson; Cynthia Ann Richardson Living Trust, 138 Ridgeland Drive, Maumelle. L50, North Ridge, $265,000.

Teresa M. Newton to Benjamin Firesen, 11723 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L5, Pleasant Forest Park, $265,000.

Ruston Reid to Jose Napoleon Guzman Flores, 7 Brennan Lane, Little Rock. L21, Brennan Lane, $265,000.

Raymond A. Nichols; LaDonna S. Nichols to Juan Washington; Latasha-Burgess Washington, L13 B5, Walton Heights, $260,000.

Roma M. Isom; Progressive Construction Company, Inc. to Ryan Rauch, 2908 Main St., Little Rock. L5 B2, South Main Street, $255,000.

Christopher J. Erwin to Alisa Kathryn Smith, 37 Stoneledge Drive, Maumelle. L19, Stoneledge Phase II, $255,000.

Stephen Duch; Amber Duch; Amber Holland to Donna Yvonne Plaxco, L41, Austin Lakes Pointe, $254,000.

Sarah Griffin to Vicki Burgess, 1933 Hidden Creek Drive, Sherwood. L33, Hidden Creek, $250,000.

Lenice D. Garrison; Lenice D. Garrison Revocable Trust to Steven W. Peters; Marilyn K. Peters, L37 B7, Parkway Place, $250,000.

Charles F. Stahr, IV; Misty Ann Stahr to David Jacob Calvert; Alexa Sophia Calvert, 24 Victoria Circle, Maumelle. L12, Victoria Place, $245,000.

Clint Wilson; Brown Dog Properties, LLC; Barbie Wilson to Ryan Jesse Brooks; Ana Lucia Brooks, 2219-2221 Blackwood Road, Little Rock. L35, Queen Manor, $245,000.

Jerry L. Clark; Mariann S. Clark to Dorothy A. Brown; Roxsanna B. McGarity, 4 Bradford Drive, Little Rock. L135, Lindenwood, $230,000.

Harold Rhoads; Dena Rhoads to Bruce D. Moore; Patricia R. Moore, 16115 Crystal Valley Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NE 31-1N-13W, $230,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Heyward Francisco, 124 Im Drive, Maumelle. L53, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $222,925.

Nechi Fullerton to Travis Carson, 523 Louisiana St., Unit 8E, Little Rock. Unit 8E, Lafayette Square HPR, $220,000.

Matthew A. Quinn; Ashley M. Quinn to Joyce Jones, 1805 Peony St., North Little Rock. L551, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $218,600.

Douglas G. Tyree to Richard Davis; Leslie Davis, 4 Pleasant Forest Cove, Little Rock. L7, Pleasant Forest Park, $218,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to Linda Davis, L4, Coolwood, $215,000.

John Richard Lovell; The Sharon Lovell Irrevocable Trust to Emily Lauren Kelly; Connor Patrick Kelly, 2925 Millbrook Road, Little Rock. L115, Echo Valley 1st, $211,100.

Michael A. Nazario; Renee A. Nazario to John S. Matthews, 302 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. L8 B4, Broadview, $210,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Pu Charernwattanagul, 8204 Merriwood Court, Sherwood. L39, Merriwood, $210,000.

MM&K Services, LLC to Andrew N. Gardiner, 606 E. 23rd St., Little Rock. L13 B29, Bragg's 2nd, $200,000.

Lillie Mae Carter to Santos Panuco-Lopez, 5602 Pecan Lake Road, Little Rock. L125, Pecan Lake, $195,000.

Brian D. Whitley to Terry Woods; Katrina Floyd, 12305 Faulkner Crossing Drive, North Little Rock. L183, Faulkner Crossing Phase 3, $187,000.

Delta Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Cristian Ortega, 16 Deerfield Drive, Sherwood. L71, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $187,000.

Rajbir Singh to Susan Dougan, L8, Belle Point, $185,400.

Jay Benjamin Stroud; Jan Stroud to Cecil Properties, LLC, L32A B3, Chimney Rock, $180,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Ramon Ramos; Nancy Rocio Rodriguez, 39 Trotter Lane, Little Rock. L63, Chenal Downs Phase II, $177,900.

Kim Collins to Bison Capital 1, LLC, L231, Leawood Heights 3rd, $175,000.

John Mulholland; Celine Mulholland to Jacob A. Gonzales; Alyssa S. Gonzales, 218 Indinahead Drive, Sherwood. L9, Indianhead Lake Estates Section A, $175,000.

Melissa Anne Coffman; Charles Chase Imhoff to Gregory Arnett Brewer, 1909 E. Lee Ave., Sherwood. L13 B3, Carroll Heights, $175,000.

Tyler Gerler; Erin Gerler to Abby Mingo, 135 Delmar Ave., North Little Rock. Ls37-38 B1, Park Hill, $175,000.

Mildred L. Prentice to Kelley Pitts, 4213 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock. L17 B207, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

Stephen Sanford; Rebekah Sanford to Eric Daniel Erdley; Hannah Noelle Erdley, 7 Willowood Road, North Little Rock. Pt N/2 NE 3-1N-11W, $172,000.

Earnest J. Burnett; Shirley R. Burnett (dec'd); Michelle C. Burnett to Kaylon Centers, 1313 Oak Forest Drive, Jacksonville. L69, Parkview, $170,000.

Michael A. Pellerin; Marlene A. Pellerin to Gregory Malik Williams, Jr., 10 Clover Court, Little Rock. L287, Otter Creek Community Phase III-A, $170,000.

Joeleshia T. Williams to Tarena Love, 304 Saunders Drive, North Little Rock. L31 B2, Valle, $169,000.

Hat Properties, LLC to Alejandra Dominguez; Eric Villafana, 1904 Romine Road, Little Rock. L486, Twin Lakes Section G, $168,000.

Carlo Felicia; Clarissa Racelis Felicia; Property Privacy Services; 113 Sugar Maple Trust to Noah A. Jones, 113 Sugar Maple Drive, Sherwood. L7 B3, Sherwood North, $165,000.

Regions Bank; Regions Mortgage to Christopher D. Booth, 12904 Bell Flower Drive, North Little Rock. L250, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $165,000.

HSD Properties, LLC to Shawn Andrews, Apt. 8-R, The Quarters HPR, $165,000.

Carolyn H. Eagle; Charley Eagle (dec'd) to Terrian Tyler, 3 Dreher Court, Little Rock. L47, Windamere, $158,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Nirmala Shrestha Pradhan, L6 B1, Sandon, $155,000.

Katie K. Jones to Jenny Smith, 1021 W. 41st St., North Little Rock. L13A & L13 B1, Henry's Replat, $155,000.

Michael Abeyta to Archie Lee; Glenece Lee, 1603 W. 57th St., North Little Rock. L26 B4, Valley View, $154,000.

CCP Investments, LLC to 8619 Chicot Property Holdings, LLC, L10, Boshear's Replat- Bushman Manor, $154,000.

Robert Kerry Davis; Elizabeth Kay Davis; Robert And Elizabeth Davis Revocable Trust to Lauren Yocum White; Austin White, Pt NW SE 19-2N-14W, $150,000.

David Billings, Jr.; Billings Family Living Trust to Noah Billings; Kimberly Shipman, 4311 Willow Springs Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 20-1S-12W, $150,000.

