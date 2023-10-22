Sections
Remember when the Big Dam Bridge was new and that bride climbed a ladder before the 5K?

by Celia Storey | Today at 4:30 p.m.
Nancy Green's costume wedding veil whips in wind Sept. 30, 2006, while she stands atop a ladder to toss a bouquet over her shoulder at 1,500 racers to start the Big Dam Bridge 5K Run/Walk. Then-Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines had officiated at her wedding with Rich Cosgrove during a party on the bridge Sept. 28. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)


The Oct.

Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?

