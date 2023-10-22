Retired dentist takes up cello after other hobbies





Dr. Chet Hight retired after 59 years as a dentist in 2015, but a slower pace in life has never been his goal.

Retirement just gives him more time to do the things he loves, like sailing.

"It's been an avocation for me," says Hight, 89. "I sailed at a very high, competitive level for many years."

His obsession began in 1963, after a Sunday drive down Arkansas 10 with his family. They had heard there was a sailing group out there, which interested his wife, Ann, because she had done some sailing during a camp in Minnesota.

"We pulled into a place toward Lake Maumelle and there were a bunch of sailboats parked on the side of the road and I just looked at them and said, 'Oh, that's interesting,'" Hight says.

The commodore of the sailing club invited him to sail the next weekend with him, and Hight enthusiastically accepted the invitation.

"It turned out to be a race, so my first time on a sailboat was a race. We didn't win but he was a very good teacher," he says. "I was hooked."

He played strong tennis and golf games at that point, and this new hobby seemed to fit right in.

"And the good thing was that my wife could crew on the boat with me, and she was all for it," says Hight, who bought a boat that same year and encouraged his daughters to take up sailing as well.

The race outings were interspersed with slower-paced days for swimming and relaxation after his grandchildren came along, but the focus has generally always been on speed.

Hight, who moved to Little Rock from Fayetteville at the age of 4, went to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., mostly because his friends were going there. He went to dental school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis.

He was inspired to be a dentist by his grandfather in Fayetteville and his family dentist in Little Rock.

"I just always wanted to do something with my hands. I started making model airplanes when I was 4 and then made them all through junior high school, until I discovered girls," he says. "I didn't have much of a problem deciding what I wanted to do.'"

He enjoyed the challenges of dentistry, especially in recent years that allowed him to branch out from filling cavities to fixing smiles.

"Cosmetic dentistry, as we like to call it, was more fun and satisfying," he says. "To take a person who has a terrible smile and give them something beautiful, it makes you proud of what you do."

Hight's fraternity house roommate in dental school invited him to go on a blind date to play bridge.

"I went and met a woman and ended up marrying her," he says.

He and Ann were married for 67 years. She died in May.

"It was a really long, long time together," he says. "It's been five months. It's been a lonesome deal."

Hight was in the Army and shortly after they married he was stationed in Monterrey, Calif.

"It was almost like being on a holiday," he says. "We loved it for two years, played golf, I learned to fly and play duplicate bridge, and in the meantime I saw some patients in the clinic. We got our licenses and flew around California for two years."

It was worth it to be in the Army for that, he says.

"We were able to do it for just pennies compared to what it would cost nowadays," he says. "Unfortunately, I had to give that up two years ago, mostly because insurance companies just decided not to insure anybody over a certain age. Even though I know I wasn't as good a pilot as I was 30 years ago but I still was extremely careful and I did a lot of instruction."

In 2000, he had become aware of a community orchestra group. He had watched several performances and had several friends who were involved.

"A dear friend in Heber Springs let me borrow her cello because she hadn't used it in about 40 years," he says. "It had to be almost rebuilt. I found a place to do that and then I started taking lessons. I've been a steady person in the group ever since."

Hight also plays violin weekly with a small group, and he plays with a string quartet, although he says the violin is much more difficult than playing the cello.

Music isn't the only thing Hight plays. He has returned to playing duplicate bridge.

"I used to play years and years ago and I can't even remember why I stopped," he says. "I guess I just got too busy with other things."

He has more time for all of these things in retirement, but he sometimes misses going to work.

"The thing I miss the most is not the actual dentistry but the patients, the people. Some of them I had known through three generations," he says.

He sees them around and hears comments about how they wish he were still practicing. "That," he says, "makes me feel so good."

If you have an interesting story about an Arkansan 70 or older, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com





Dr. Chet Hight, 89, retired from dentistry in 2015, which leaves him with more time for sailing, biking, playing the cello and the violin and playing duplicate bridge. “There’s nothing quite like music,” he says. “There’s a huge advantage to starting at a younger age, but I have tried to make up for it by having great teachers and it’s still fun.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





