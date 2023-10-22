Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hidden Gems: A Book Column

R.L. Stine set to talk at Fayetteville Public Library’s True Lit Fest on Thursday

by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Stine says his first “Goosebumps” book, “Welcome to Dead House,” “is too scary for the series. I hadnt quite figured it out. It doesnt have the humor and the teasing. … It took me a while.” “The Haunted School” is the 59th “Goosebumps” novel. (Courtesy Image)

R.

Print Headline: Beloved ‘Goosebumps’ author set to speak at True Lit on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT