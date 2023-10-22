Sheridan to face Greenwood in playoffs

The Arkansas Activities Association volleyball state tournaments begin this week, and Sheridan will be the lone southeast Arkansas team participating.

The Lady Yellowjackets will open the playoffs Tuesday against Greenwood at 6 p.m. in the 5A state tournament, hosted by Searcy High School.

Sheridan (25-5) qualified for the postseason after finishing third in 5A South. Benton claimed the top seed from the conference, followed by Hot Springs Lakeside. Lake Hamilton clinched the final spot on the last day of the regular season with a 3-2 win in White Hall.

Greenwood (18-10) finished second in 5A West behind Harrison. Russellville and Siloam Springs also qualified from that conference.

The winner between Sheridan and Greenwood will face the winner between 5A East champions Marion and Sylvan Hills, which finished fourth in 5A Central, Wednesday at 2 p.m. The state semifinal for this half of the bracket will be Thursday at 1 p.m. This half also includes Mount St. Mary, Batesville, Lakeside and Russellville.

The 5A state championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hot Springs Convention Center.