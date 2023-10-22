Some Guy Named Robb seeks someplace in music scene

If you've been around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for any number of years, you may have come across the moniker "Some Guy Named Robb." The man behind the name is Robb McCormick of Russellville, who joined us for a hilarious podcast on Friday the 13th in the newly renovated podcast studio at the Fayetteville office of the River Valley Democrat-Gazette to talk about his career and what he's up to these days. Here's a glimpse:

Q. How's your Friday the 13th so far?

A. So spooky. The weather's perfect right now. The sky is kind of gray, and there's some nice crispness coming in. We just went for a walk. So if I'm out of breath it's because I forgot how steep Dickson Street is. (laughs) It's beautiful, and a lot of fun. I've played here many times in the past, but usually I'm here, I perform and then go, so it was nice to walk around.

Q. You have got a new song out right now called "Conjecture and Speculation," and you released an album "The Adventures of IndieBoy" last year?

A. Beginning of 2023. I released some of the singles at the end of last year, but 2023 was the beginning of "IndieBoy."

So let me tell you the story: Once upon a time, there was a songwriter [Some Guy Named Robb] -- and I was touring everywhere -- had 2020 planned out. It was going to be amazing. I was playing some festivals that I had never been invited to before, super excited. Then this thing called covid 19 happened, and I learned what it was like to lose thousands and thousands of dollars in one day -- March 12. It was a Monday. I got so many phone calls that I just stopped answering the phone. ...

Prior to that, in 2018, I had written an album called "The Folkster" [that was] this really thoughtful, acoustic, warm album that's meant to lift up and encourage. "IndieBoy" is what happens whenever you take "The Folkster," and you stick him inside quarantine for a year and a half. So "IndieBoy" is definitely more rock 'n' roll. It's more weird, more interesting.

The songs I'm releasing now -- because I am a songwriter and prolific -- what I decided to do is starting Oct. 2, every Monday until the end of the year, I'll release a new song.

Q. Where are you playing nowadays?

A. Man this summer has been crazy; that 2020 summer that was so booked up ended up being this summer of 2023. I went as far out as Vegas and played, and [I] played Colorado. I was out there three times. I might even be out there once more in November. It just depends; waiting for that. That's booking for you, sometimes I know at the last minute. ...

I love Arkansas, but here's the problem: for some reason, whatever gene is ... the country gene like the pure country, Western gene [you'll have to listen to the podcast to hear the drawl], I didn't get that. Arkansas likes two kinds of music -- country and Western. (laughs)

To be indie-folk-rock-pop with a little bluesy occasionally reggae [sound], I don't fit anywhere in this beautiful state musically. I will say that the state's opening up, especially in Northwest Arkansas. They're a lot more hip.

Q. Tell me more about the songs you're releasing now.

A. [Starting on Oct. 2 with] "She, She, She" that's just stupid, romantic, just drenched in love. Someone said, "That's either the most secular or sacred song I've ever heard." I'm like, "Yes."

The new song "Conjecture and Speculation" was sort of a stream-of-consciousness writing technique. I just wanted to find out what was inside my head. As someone who is seasoned and knows their instrument well -- to sit down in front of an instrument and just push record and see what comes out. And the same thing lyrically, [it] was very stream of consciousness. It ended up being that there are a lot of questions in this world, and a lot of things that we believe are built out of conjecture and speculation. ...

I still think in albums, but the world doesn't. The world thinks in singles now. Maybe later down the road, I'll build an album, maybe make a vinyl or something for those people that would really like that. But for the most part, I think singles are a great way to drop into the Spotify algorithm and help people pay attention weekly.

FYI

More Of Robb

Listen to this podcast and Some Guy Named Robb's single, "Social Mania," from "The Adventures of IndieBoy" at https://www.nwaonline.com/1022rob/

Find more from Some Guy Named Robb at sgnrobb.com and all streaming services. Catch one of his shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Nothing Bundt Cake in Fort Smith and at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Bricktown Brewery. He'll perform from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 3 at Uncork'd in Fort Smith and from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Ouachitas in Mena.