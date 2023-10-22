SoNA gets spooky with first-ever Halloween concert Oct. 28

Magic In The Music SoNA celebrates Halloween with haunting tunes BECCA MARTIN-BROWN NWA Democrat-Gazette Lawrence Loh, guest conductor for SoNAs “Haunted Harmonies” concert Oct. 28, is well known for his work with live performances of film scores, especially those by John Williams. Four pieces by Williams — one each from “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Jaws,” “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone” — will be on the program. (Courtesy Photo/Lawrence Loh)

On the program are compositions titled "Danse Macabre," "Devil's Dance," "The Curse of the Black Pearl" and "Hedwig's Theme" from "Harry Potter and...

Print Headline: Magic In The Music

