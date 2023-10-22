State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Top kicker commits to Arkansas

Evan Noel, the top kicker in the nation in the recruiting class of 2025, verbally committed to University of Arkansas on Saturday.

Noel, 6-2 and 155 pounds, of Bay St. Louis (Miss.) Saint Stanislaus Catholic, picked the Razorbacks over an offer from Ole Miss and interest from Georgia, Florida and other programs. He visited Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' game against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Noel made 14 of 22 field goals during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He had 64 touchbacks on kickoffs and downed 21 punts inside the 20.

This season, he is averaging 41 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards. Had has made 7 of 11 field goals with a long of 49 yards and has 32 touchbacks on 41 kickoffs.

Noel received an offer from Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain on July 29 during the Hogwild Hangout recruiting event. He has a career-long field goal of 50 yards, which he made as a freshman and sophomore.

He was named a 2023 Preseason MaxPreps junior second team All-American and a 2022 Preseason MaxPreps sophomore first team All-American.

Noel is the fourth commitment in Arkansas' 2025 class.

-- Richard Davenport