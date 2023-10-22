Taylor Swift comes to Mountain View — at least on film

Taylor Swift came to Mountain View last weekend -- and she was as big a hit as you'd imagine.

"Opening weekend was a blast," says Holly Jones, co-owner of the Stone Drive-In Theatre, where "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" documentary concert movie is showing through Nov. 5. "These were some of the most positive and welcoming crowds we've ever had. People came from all over the state, which is always so fun for us."

Swift was the star of the show, of course, even though she was on film. Her documentary, which opened Oct. 12 at theaters across the U.S., earned an estimated $96 million in the first weekend, CBS News reported. That makes it the most commercially successful concert film of all time, according to Comscore, based on data from AMC Theatres. It also shattered AMC's U.S. record for the highest ticket sales revenue in a single day in under 24 hours.

The rest of the experiences at the Stone Drive-In were live, in person and much more interactive.

"We had so many families dancing, singing, and exchanging friendship bracelets," Jones enthuses. "Even on Saturday, when it was misting and chilly, patrons were having fun ordering hot chocolate at the concession stand, dancing through sunroofs, and braving the rain for short bursts."

Swift announced Aug. 31 that she'd decided to capture her record-breaking tour on film.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far," the pop music and culture icon said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "And I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon.

"Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

The film was shot over the course of Swift's first three Eras Tour shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and has a run time of two hours, 45 minutes.

"We still feel inspired to keep up the momentum" over the next few weekends, Jones says. "Hot chocolate, glow wands, and our life-sized Taylor Swift photo cut-out were all super-popular features of the event. We received so many positive comments and reviews and are really thankful for everyone who came out for opening weekend!"

Tickets are priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for kids and seniors. Billboard notes that the adult price refers to Swift's fifth studio album, "1989," and the kids' price to her lucky number 13.

Lucky for the Stone Drive-In Theatre, it has been family-owned and operated since it was built in 1964 by Shorty Thompson.

"In the '70s, our dad, Bobby Gene Thompson, took over and ran the drive-in until he passed in 2020," Jones says. "We -- his children, Holly Jones, Rachel Rushing, and Landon Thompson -- took over in 2020. In the last three years, the drive-in has undergone an extensive restoration, including screen updates, a new sound system, renovations on both the concession stand and ticket booth, and the addition of brand new bathrooms.

"The Baltimore Sun recently reported the Stone Drive-In is ranked No. 8 out of 321 remaining U.S. drive-ins," she adds.

The theater regularly shows first-run films and some classics, along with special showings for events.

"When we found out Taylor Swift was releasing 'The Eras Tour' film to theaters, we knew we wanted to offer a fun, family-friendly event that went beyond a traditional movie screening," Jones says. "We want to offer a real experience, as close to seeing Taylor in person as possible."

FAQ

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Film

WHEN -- 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-5; gates open at 5 p.m., rain or shine

WHERE -- Stone Drive-In Theatre in Mountain View

COST -- $19.89 for adults; $13.13 for kids 4-11

INFO -- stonedrivein.ticketleap.com/taylorswift-the-eras-tour

BONUS -- For an additional $15 per "standard vehicle," fans are invited to spend the night after the film until noon the next day. Tents are fine, but no campfires.

FYI

What To Eat

Concessions include homemade chili, smoked pulled pork sandwiches, pulled pork or regular nachos, hamburgers, hot dogs, Frito pies, fresh popcorn (with real butter), Dippin' Dots, Johnny Freeze Cream Ice, fresh cotton candy, soft drinks, and more. Full menu available online at stonedrivein.net/home/food-menu.

Patrons are invited to bring a nonperishable food item for the Stone County Community Food Ministry and get $1 off concessions.