This list of haunted houses will keep fear fans screaming 'til Halloween!

Banshee Manor Haunted Attraction -- 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 27-31, "no scare night" Oct. 30, inside Lokomotion at 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. $15 "per soul"; $5 for the no-scare tour. bansheemanor.com.

Elk River Haunted Float -- With a hayride, haunted float, haunted house and "terrifying trail," starting at sundown Oct. 27-28 with a kids' day Oct. 29, $25 or more with available camping, Gracie's Canoe Camp, 324 Canoe Camp Lane in Pineville, Mo. TheElkRiverHauntedFloat.com.

Nightmares Haunted House -- And Phantom bus ride, Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31, 3706 N.W. Frontage Road in Bentonville. $ 25 & up. nightmareshauntedhouse.net.

Stages of Fear Haunted House -- Every night through Oct. 31, horse arena at Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. $5-$10. eventbrite.com.

Asylum Haunted House -- Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27-28 & 31, 210 N. Main St. in Cave Springs. $25. TheAsylumHauntedHouse.net.

Farmhouse Fright -- 9 p.m. Oct. 28, Farmhouse Omicron Chapter, 348 Arkansas Ave. in Fayetteville. $5. Proceeds to Down Syndrome Connection of NWA.

Carpenter's Mortuary Spook House -- 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27-28 plus Oct. 31, 136 E. Main St. in Gentry. $20. mortuarystudios.com.

Warehouse of Fear -- Friday & Saturday through Oct. 28 plus Oct. 31, at Riverside Entertainment, 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $25. riverside-entertainment.com.

The Expelled -- 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31 ($20) plus The Expelled Unleashed (18 and older and must sign a waiver), 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 4 ($30), 29555 Arkansas 23 in Huntsville. theexpelled.com.

The Haunted Prison -- And Trail of Terrors, Oct. 28 & 31, 3138 Dora Road in Van Buren. $20-$30. facebook.com/thehauntedprison or 769-0398.

Asylum X Haunted House -- Oct. 27-28 plus Oct. 31, 223 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith. $20-$30. facebook.com/asylumxhaunt.

