This list of haunted houses will keep fear fans screaming ‘til Halloween

Haunted houses offer thrills, chills by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The McCraulics are notoriously the most ruthless and evil clan in all of Scotland, according to the storyline of the Banshee Manor haunted house. Centuries ago, the Banshee grew weary of all the death, and to punish the McCraulics, she trapped them within the walls of their castle, until the constant screams drove them all insane. (Courtesy Photo/Banshee Manor)

This list of haunted houses will keep fear fans screaming 'til Halloween!

Banshee Manor Haunted Attraction -- 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 27-31, "no scare night" Oct. 30, inside Lokomotion at 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. $15 "per soul"; $5 for the no-scare tour. bansheemanor.com.

Elk River Haunted Float -- With a hayride, haunted float, haunted house and "terrifying trail," starting at sundown Oct. 27-28 with a kids' day Oct. 29, $25 or more with available camping, Gracie's Canoe Camp, 324 Canoe Camp Lane in Pineville, Mo. TheElkRiverHauntedFloat.com.

Nightmares Haunted House -- And Phantom bus ride, Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31, 3706 N.W. Frontage Road in Bentonville. $ 25 & up. nightmareshauntedhouse.net.

Stages of Fear Haunted House -- Every night through Oct. 31, horse arena at Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. $5-$10. eventbrite.com.

Asylum Haunted House -- Doors open at 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27-28 & 31, 210 N. Main St. in Cave Springs. $25. TheAsylumHauntedHouse.net.

Farmhouse Fright -- 9 p.m. Oct. 28, Farmhouse Omicron Chapter, 348 Arkansas Ave. in Fayetteville. $5. Proceeds to Down Syndrome Connection of NWA.

Carpenter's Mortuary Spook House -- 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27-28 plus Oct. 31, 136 E. Main St. in Gentry. $20. mortuarystudios.com.

Warehouse of Fear -- Friday & Saturday through Oct. 28 plus Oct. 31, at Riverside Entertainment, 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $25. riverside-entertainment.com.

The Expelled -- 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and Oct. 31 ($20) plus The Expelled Unleashed (18 and older and must sign a waiver), 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 4 ($30), 29555 Arkansas 23 in Huntsville. theexpelled.com.

The Haunted Prison -- And Trail of Terrors, Oct. 28 & 31, 3138 Dora Road in Van Buren. $20-$30. facebook.com/thehauntedprison or 769-0398.

Asylum X Haunted House -- Oct. 27-28 plus Oct. 31, 223 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith. $20-$30. facebook.com/asylumxhaunt.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

  NWA Democrat-Gazette/SPENCER TIREY Teah Bidwell, works on her Halloween display Monday Sept 30, 2019 evening at her house at 20 Sandbridge in Bella Vista. The display includes lights a video, several animated creatures, smoke, skeletons and giant spiders for the next month. Bidwell and her husband John Bowman will also be taking drive by donations for the Community Involvement Coat Drive and the NWA Bully Haven Rescue. They also hold a haunted house that their home on the Oct. 31.
  

Print Headline: Scares If You Dare

