Treasure beyond measure

A celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo River being named the country's first National River was the focus of the Oct. 12 Friends of the Old State House annual dinner.

The event began with cocktails and a silent auction in front of the Old State House. Later, guests had dinner and listened to a panel discussion led by moderator Roby Brock. The panel included former U.S. Rep. Ed Bethune; Austin Booth, director of the state Game and Fish Commission; Archie Schaffer III, a retired Tyson Foods executive and former chief of staff for former Gov. Dale Bumpers; and Joe David Rice, former director of the Arkansas Department of Tourism. U.S. Rep. French Hill was scheduled to participate but was unable to attend and sent a video message.

Guests were welcomed by Ron Maxwell, president of the Friends of the Old State House.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal