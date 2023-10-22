Sections
University of Arkansas at Fort Smith’s esports teams find success through gaming

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 4:00 a.m.
The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Valorant Blue esports team competes in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Delta Region tournament in Huntsville, Ala., earlier this month. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/UAFS)

FORT SMITH -- The first competitive season for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's esports program far surpassed expectations -- both in...

Print Headline: UA-Fort Smith esports teams find success through gaming

