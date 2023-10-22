U.S. spending on debt interest climbs

The U.S. government spent $659 billion this year paying off the interest on its debt, according to a Treasury report released Friday, as the nation’s widening fiscal imbalance and the Federal Reserve’s rate increases dramatically raised the federal cost of borrowing.

Because the federal government spends more than it collects in tax revenue, the Treasury Department issues new debt to cover the rest of its payment obligations. That debt must be repaid with interest — costs that grow as the debt grows, and as the central bank has raised interest rates to cool inflation, the borrowing costs to the U.S. government are also way up.

Most economists say these payments are economically wasteful because the government could spend money in more productive ways than paying back bondholders. For instance, the U.S. spent more on interest than on all federal programs for children, including child care, education and tax credits for families, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which advocates for a lower deficit.

This year’s sum was almost twice as much as two years ago. The government spent $476 billion paying off the interest on its debt last year and $352 billion doing so in 2021.

Although interest payments have previously been higher as a share of the nation’s economy, budget experts warn that debt payments will likely only gobble up more and more of the government’s budget.

Within three years, if interest rates remain elevated, analysts say payments on the debt could become the second-largest federal program — behind only Social Security, which provides pensions for tens of millions of seniors. Depending on future rates, interest payments on the debt could reach a whopping $2 trillion per year by the end of the decade, consuming close to 30% of all federal tax revenue — and also forcing the government to borrow more just to pay off current bondholders, according to Brian Riedl, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank. That number would be lower if interest rates fall.

In 2021, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that payments on the debt would cost roughly $5.4 trillion in the next decade. In May of this year, it projected that payments on the debt would rise to $10.6 trillion over the next decade.

“The federal government is sitting on a ticking time bomb. Payments on the debt already doubled over the last two years, and are expected to double again over the next decade,” Riedl said. “Congress remains completely asleep at the wheel and unwilling to make even minor gestures toward reining in the toxic combination of rising debt and higher interest rates.”

SURPRISE JUMP

The explosion in interest payments reflects the growth in the annual federal deficit, which unexpectedly surged this year after contracting the year before.

After record U.S. government spending in 2020 and 2021, the deficit dropped from close to $3 trillion to nearly $1 trillion in 2022, but rather than continuing to fall to its pre-pandemic levels, the deficit unexpectedly jumped this year to roughly $2 trillion.

These numbers ignore President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student debt cancellation policy, which was struck down by the Supreme Court this year and never took effect. The Treasury recorded it as a cost in 2022, which inflated that year’s deficit. After the court killed the program, the Treasury recorded it as savings, which artificially reduced this year’s deficit.

Those student loan effects changed the deficit figures for 2022 and 2023. When factoring them out, the deficit jumped to $2 trillion in 2023 from about $1 trillion in 2022, administration officials confirmed in a call with reporters Friday.

Officials downplayed the increase in a news release announcing the deficit totals, focusing instead on the strength of the economy and Biden’s proposals to reduce future deficits, largely by raising taxes on high earners and corporations.

“The Biden administration continues to focus on navigating our economy’s transition to healthy and sustainable growth,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the release. “As we do, the president and I are also committed to addressing challenges to our long-term fiscal outlook.” The widening gap between what the government spends and what it earns comes at an uncomfortable moment, with the president looking to a divided Congress for aid to Israel and Ukraine amid concerns about government spending and whether the United States can afford to finance two wars.

Re p u bl i c a n s — wh o helped run up big budget deficits with tax cuts and increased spending when they were in power — have begun insisting on deep budget cuts to reduce the federal deficit. The fact that the shortfall widened could make it even more challenging to get Congress to agree on a series of spending bills that must pass by next month in order to prevent a government shutdown.

The rise in the deficit has surprised economists in part because deficits typically fall during periods of economic growth, and the economy is still growing. This increase was the result of higher-than-expected spending and a decline in tax receipts as inflated asset bubbles began to pop, leading to smaller capital gains tax receipts. A surge in payments from a pandemic employee-retention program also contributed.

DISASTER DOWNPLAYED

The larger spending imbalance has collided with rising borrowing costs. In July, Treasury was auctioning off 30-year bonds at a rate of about 4%. That has risen to around 5%, with the premium on short-term debt rising to around 5.5% as a result of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates to cool the economy.

“Regardless of where they’re borrowing, they’re facing higher costs,” said Donald Schneider, who served as a top aide to House Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee. “It’s a dramatically different picture than where we were.” Some economists argue that the danger posed by higher interest payments is overstated. Although costs have risen, the U.S. government is still attracting purchasers of its debt from all over the world. As inflation eases to its lowest point, the central bank is likely to pare back its rate increases, which would make new bonds cheaper to repay. Interest payments on the debt are still smaller today as a share of gross domestic product in the U.S. than they were for much of the 1990s — and the economy survived that period just fine.

Japan has had no trouble continuing to print money despite owing more than twice as much debt as a share of its economy as the United States does, said Dean Baker, an economist at the left-leaning Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Bobby Kogan, an analyst at the Center for American Progress, a center-left think tank, has found that the Bush and Trump tax cuts and their bipartisan subsequent extensions have added $10 trillion to the national debt so far. Republicans have blamed higher spending under Biden, including the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Democrats in 2021.

“Obviously, it’s better to pay less interest than more, but the idea it’s some disaster is just wrong. This is not a scary thing,” Baker said. “We’re clearly nowhere in the ballpark of the credibility of the U.S. government being called into question.” Still, other policy experts said the risks are real and growing. A wide range of financial assets, including mortgage rates and corporate lending, is tied to the interest rates on U.S. debt. If yields on Treasurys continue to rise, it would likely mean even more increases in mortgage rates that have already pushed millions of Americans out of the home-buying market.

“Rising net interest payments are bad because we have so many other priorities we need to focus on — child care, health care, the continued housing crisis,” said Kyla Scanlon, a financial analyst who founded Bread, which produces financial education. “And now, Wall Street seems unwilling to absorb new issuance as debt grows faster than the economy. If Wall Street freaks out and stops accepting debt levels and demanding higher compensation for accepting said debt, that would put a lot of pressure on the U.S. government and exacerbate the issues that we are already seeing with foreign demand, corporate financing, mortgage rates and more.”

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Stein of The Washington Post; and by Alan Rappeport and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times.









