Kathryn Anne Roberts and Aaron Alexander Brown were united in marriage Oct. 7 at Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores, Colo. Arkansas Circuit Judge Marcia Hearnsberger officiated.

The parents of the bride are Lizabeth and Dennis Jacks and Mark Roberts, all of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of T.E. and the late Betty Jean Renaud of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Kay and Harry Brown of Little Rock and the grandson of Carolyn and Richard Batey of Nashville, Tenn., and the late Elisabeth and James Brown of Frederick, Md.

Honor attendants were Grace Goins, Natalie Geels and Nathan Coulter.

The bride is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in international studies and of Wake Forest University with a master's degree in business management. She is employed with Deloitte. The groom graduated from the University of Arkansas and is a credit analyst at Arvest Bank.

Following the ceremony, a reception was also held at Dunton Hot Springs.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Telluride, Colo.

Ellison-Hallman

Rebekah Elizabeth Hallman and James Russell Ellison exchanged marriage vows Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in Little Rock. The Rev. John Connell officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Shawn Hill Hallman and Mark Hallman of Benton. She is the granddaughter of Bettie Leonard of Hensley, the late Gene Hill of Little Rock and Wanda and James Hallman of Benton.

The parents of the groom are Terry Bell Ellison and Bruce Ellison of Palos Heights, Ill. His grandparents are the late Lorraine and James Bell and the late Leona and Russell Ellison.

Honor attendants were Jennifer Trask and Erik Vandenberg.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor of science in nursing and a bachelor's degree in Spanish. She is a registered nurse.

The groom has a doctor of pharmacy from Drake University and is a pharmacist.

A reception was held at McDonald Hall.

The couple will reside in Lenexa, Kan., after a honeymoon in Cancún, Mexico.





