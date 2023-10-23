’23 Arkansas State Fair closes with best attendance in 83-year run

The Arkansas State Fair closed its 83rd run strong on Sunday, with more people in attendance than any previous year in the event's...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
’23 Arkansas State Fair closes with best attendance in 83-year runGeneral manager cites ‘great weather,’ new curfew, rides by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:35 a.m.
Crowds flock to the amusement ride attractions and food vendors on the last day of the Arkansas State Fair on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1023arfair/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)
Print Headline: State Fair sets attendance record
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT