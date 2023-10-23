Sections
’23 Arkansas State Fair closes with best attendance in 83-year run

General manager cites ‘great weather,’ new curfew, rides by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:35 a.m.
Crowds flock to the amusement ride attractions and food vendors on the last day of the Arkansas State Fair on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1023arfair/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

The Arkansas State Fair closed its 83rd run strong on Sunday, with more people in attendance than any previous year in the event's...

Print Headline: State Fair sets attendance record

