A weaker Norma hits Mexico; Tammy leaves minor damage

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico. -- Norma strengthened slightly and dumped heavy rain after being downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday as it moved into mainland Mexico, while Hurricane Tammy left the Caribbean island of Barbuda with minor damage.

Once a Category 4 hurricane, Norma came ashore Saturday as a Category 1 near the Pacific resort of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. Tens of thousands were left without power.

Norma's gusts continued to cause damage as the storm moved northeast, crossing the Gulf of California toward the Mexico mainland's Sinaloa state, where schools were ordered closed today. Shelters were set up in Sinaloa and neighboring Sonora with capacity for nearly 13,000 people.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday evening that Norma was about 120 miles west of Culiacan, and about 65 miles south-southwest of Los Mochis. The storm regained a bit of strength as it moved northeastward across the Gulf of California with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Up to 18 inches of rain could fall in some areas today, forecasters warned. "These rains will produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain," the hurricane center said.

In Los Cabos, fallen trees blocked some streets. But with no major damage, tourists began to emerge, some with the intention of leaving.

"They told us that the air terminal is now open and we want to return to San Diego, since the danger of the hurricane is over," said Henry Brown, a U.S. citizen waiting for a cab to take him and his wife to the San Jose del Cabo airport, which resumed operations in the morning.

Brown acknowledged the wind was very strong Saturday but said they had no major problems because they stayed sheltered in the hotel.

Others, like American Noah Johnson and his family, went for a walk to see how the beach had been left but were willing to continue their vacation, which ends on Tuesday, even though they regretted that many restaurants and other businesses remained closed.

But to the north, there was no flying out of La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur. It was hit with so much rain that the airport remained closed. Streams of water with logs, dirt and garbage crossed many of the highways so many entrances to the city were blocked. Elements of the security forces made rounds looking for people in need of help.

In the city's bay, 400 people remained on a ferry that was transporting them from Sinaloa to Baja California Sur and was caught in the storm. They have not been able to get off the ferry because the port is still closed, said Santiago Jorge Morgado, commander of the Fourth Naval Region in La Paz.

Baja California Sur authorities had not reported any fatalities, but said an Argentine tourist was injured. The main damage was to boats, three of which sank, Morgado said.

The Mexican navy said it has 5,000 marines deployed to attend the states affected by Norma with ships, helicopters, trucks, food, water and first aid.

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda escaped with no reported injuries from Hurricane Tammy. A late and sudden shift spared Antigua from a direct hit, but left the sister island in line for the system's full force during the late night hours Saturday.

"To the best of my knowledge, there has been no significant damage. At least we got some rain. It may not be a lot but much needed rain," a relieved Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press.

The hurricane made landfall on the 62-square-mile Barbuda at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday, bringing heavy rain and winds as high as 92 mph. The storm knocked down some power lines, triggered an island-wide blackout and caused minor damage to a few homes. However, no major infrastructural damage was reported.

At least two families had to be evacuated by a local rescue team, Barbuda's disaster coordinator, Tessa Webber, told AP.

Antigua fared much better, with only a few broken branches and broken utility lines reported.

Acting electricity manager for the country's lone utility company, Lyndon Francis, could not yet put a timeline on restoration work in Barbuda and the few communities in Antigua that lost power during the storm. Crews were out assessing the damage, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Anika Kentish of The Associated Press.

A driver tries to unblock his car from the mud at a avenue flooded by the rains of Hurricane Norma in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Norma had weakened and was downgraded to Category 1 on the hurricane wind scale. It was located 25 miles west of Cabo San Lucas storm with winds of 85 mph (140 kmh) and expected to make landfall on Saturday, according to the U.S. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



People stand outside their homes after Hurricane Norma's passage in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Hurricane Norma made landfall near the resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



A man walks on the mud caused by hurricane Norma in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Norma had weakened and was downgraded to Category 1 on the hurricane wind scale. It was located 25 miles west of Cabo San Lucas storm with winds of 85 mph (140 kmh) and expected to make landfall on Saturday, according to the U.S. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Mexican soldiers remove tires from the mud caused by hurricane Norma hit a beach in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Norma had weakened and was downgraded to Category 1 on the hurricane wind scale. It was located 25 miles west of Cabo San Lucas storm with winds of 85 mph (140 kmh) and expected to make landfall on Saturday, according to the U.S. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



A man with his shoes off walks near an avenue flooded by the rains of Hurricane Norma in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Norma had weakened and was downgraded to Category 1 on the hurricane wind scale. It was located 25 miles west of Cabo San Lucas storm with winds of 85 mph (140 kmh) and expected to make landfall on Saturday, according to the U.S. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Tourists walk near a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Hurricane Norma made landfall near the resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexicos Baja California Peninsula on Saturday afternoon, then later weakened to a tropical storm over land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)



Mexican soldiers remove mud and sludge from a avenue flooded by the rains of Hurricane Norma in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Norma had weakened and was downgraded to Category 1 on the hurricane wind scale. It was located 25 miles west of Cabo San Lucas storm with winds of 85 mph (140 kmh) and expected to make landfall on Saturday, according to the U.S. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

