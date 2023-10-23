Avoca Fire and Rescue Department seeks to put rate hike on the ballot in March; Benton County leaders to consider special election

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Quorum Court will consider placing a dues increase for the Avoca Fire and Rescue Department on the March 5 election ballot.

The Quorum Court, meeting as a Committee of the Whole, recommended approval for the ballot Tuesday night. The vote was unanimous.

The Quorum Court will take up the matter at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The proposed increase from $50 a year for each residence or business to $125 would require voter approval. The fee is added to property tax bills collected by the county.

If approved, the increase would be the first since 2007. The department's board requested the ballot measure. The department seeks the increase to handle the growing population and the increase in calls, its leaders have said.

There are 2,646 voters in the district covered by the Avoca department, according to the county clerk's office. The town of Avoca was home to 487 people as of the 2020 census.

The district formed in 1979. The department's board has held public meetings as far back as April to discuss the department's financial needs. Firefighters there responded to 399 calls in 2009 and 655 calls in 2022, according to department figures.

A fire department's Insurance Services Office rating is determined based on how well a department is able to serve its community, according to the website Firefighter Now. A department is assigned a score between 1 and 10, with lower numbers indicating a better score.

The ISO rating is currently a 4 for any property within 5 miles of an Avoca fire station and a 10 in the area of East High Meadows and any property farther than 5 miles from any Avoca fire station, according to a news release from the department earlier this year.

The nearby Beaver Lake Fire Department recently earned voters' approval to increase the annual fee residents pay to that department from $150 to $200. The issue passed in the May 9 election with about 62% voting in favor of it.