Chad Marshall Band to play blues concert

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature the Chad Marshall Band at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free and regular admission is $5.

The concert series is sponsored by MK Distributors, according to a news release.

At the recent Bound for Beale Blues Competition in Bentonville, the Chad Marshall Band won the right to advance to Memphis for the 2024 International Blues Challenge. They will represent the Ozark Blues Society of Northwest Arkansas at the international competition on Beale Street in January. The band will be competing with more than 200 blues bands from around the world.

"Chad Marshall's music is a fusion of true Delta Blues with modern rock and roll and a touch of Southern soul," according to the release. "Chad was mentored by an Arkansas blues master, Saint Thomas Jenkins. Chad's original songs are often inspired by his own personal experiences, which he uses to create powerful and emotionally charged storytelling through music."

"His skillful finger-picking and outstanding freestyle leads draw directly from the Delta Blues tradition," the release states.

The band also features Carl Bass on drums and C. Roscoe Willis on bass, who bring years of experience to the trio. They have toured extensively throughout the South, playing at numerous venues.

The artists are working on an album, titled "Made to Suffer," which is scheduled for release in November.

The concert series is promoted by the Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation, which seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region.

The society hosts a free blues jam every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. at RJ's Grill & Bar.

For details about Blues By Budweiser and the Port City Blues Society, visit pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.