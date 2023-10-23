City marks 23rd, 24th homicides of the year

One person was shot and killed, another is in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shootout early Sunday morning at a convenience store, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Three people have been arrested and another is being sought.

In another shooting a few hours later, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed as he tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.

In the first incident, at 12:41 a.m., a Pine Bluff police officer observed a large crowd in the parking lot of Alokab Super Stop, 200 N. University Drive, where multiple people were shooting guns. The officer reportedly began to chase two of the males he saw shooting after they got into a white Pontiac.

"The white Pontiac was pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies but was ultimately stopped and the two males were taken into custody," stated Sgt. DeShawn Bennett, public information officer with the police department.

Detectives eventually arrested Henry McAllister, 29; Jaheim Ramsey, 21; and Cordareyell Daniels, 22. They are accused of killing Vincent Peal, 23, and shooting Martice Carter, 22; Juron Wilson, 40; and Omar Swanigan, 23, in the convenience store parking lot as residents and visitors were continuing to celebrate the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's homecoming.

Wilson was in critical condition and the other two sustained injuries that were not life-threatening at last check, according to police.

Detectives have also identified Deontae Coleman, 21, as another suspect in the shooting. Coleman is described as a Black male, 5-feet-5 with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address, according to police, is 1509 W. 23rd Ave.

"Coleman should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS," Bennett said in a news release.

McAllister, Ramsey and Daniels are booked in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center and will likely face charges of capital murder, three counts of first-degree battery, carrying a prohibited weapon, violation of the Uniformed Machine Gun Act, terroristic act and engaging in a violent criminal act. McAllister and Ramsey are also accused of felony fleeing.

This marks the third year in a row that one or more shootings in Pine Bluff have occurred less than 15 hours after the homecoming game at UAPB. Patrons typically line up and down University Drive north of Martha Mitchell Expressway to celebrate after the game each year.

In 2021, two people died after 12 were shot in two separate incidents as people celebrated homecoming. Last year, two people were shot in separate incidents in the downtown area but survived.

Shooting in Dollarway

A second shooting, which happened in the Dollarway area just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, claimed the life 25-year-old Jmarcus Giles.

Pine Bluff police went to 1401 Cottonwood St. in response to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the parking lot in front of Building 21. The male was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner's office.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Datreon Morris Sr., who was identified as a suspect in the homicide.

According to statements taken at the scene, Giles intervened in a domestic disturbance between a family member and Morris, resulting in the shooting. Police said Morris then fled the scene with another male. The vehicle and the driver have been located in Little Rock. Morris is still at large.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

These are the city's 23rd and 24th homicides this year.

The parking lot of the Alokab Super Stop, at 200 N. University Drive, was the scene of a shoot-out early Sunday morning that killed a man and injured three others, according to police. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

