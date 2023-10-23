COLUMNIST: Schools can go vegan, too

Things sure have changed since I was in high school about 35 years ago. Back then, no one knew that "mystery meat" and other animal-based foods wreaked havoc on the environment. No one I knew ever mentioned climate change or cruelly killing animals for food. I didn't know what a vegan was, much less that I could protect the planet and help end animal abuse by becoming one.

A lot has changed since then--just not enough. I went vegan soon after high school, but many of my old friends still scarf down cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, pepperoni pizza or other animal-derived foods produced by industries that contribute to catastrophic climate problems.

Young people today are increasingly concerned about the climate; nearly 60 percent of them struggle with climate anxiety, according to a study published in The Lancet. Many of them have gone vegan and are urging their classmates to do the same, but we all need to get involved. This is a perfect time for more students--and their parents--to learn that going vegan is an easy and effective way to combat the climate catastrophe.

Research shows that schools across the U.S. could nearly halve the carbon emissions behind the lunches they serve by offering beef only once a month and replacing the meals requiring the most carbon emissions to produce with vegan ones each week. An even better option would be to serve only vegan meals.

Scientists have found that vegans are responsible for 75 percent less climate-heating greenhouse gases than people who eat lots of meat and other animal-based foods. Even the lowest-impact meat production causes eight times more climate damage than the highest-impact plant production does. Researchers also found that producing vegan foods uses considerably less land and water and cuts the destruction of wildlife by 66 percent.

That's why it's so encouraging that more schools are serving vegan foods. Schools in California are offering nutritious vegan main courses, and I've read that schools in Portland, Maine, now serve vegan taco boats, rice and beans, and pulled BBQ sandwiches made of jackfruit.

Schools in Minneapolis, New York and Florida, among other places, are serving more healthy animal-free foods, including pea protein, nut butters, beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, fruit, greens and other vegan staples, and tasty dishes made with them.

The director of the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine nutrition program has pointed out that foods with the lowest carbon footprint are generally healthier than meat and other carbon-intense, animal-derived foods, so choosing vegan foods is a win-win.

On top of all that, each vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year. Helping animals was the main reason I went vegan years ago. Now that so much environmental destruction is being inflicted on the planet, I realize that going vegan to protect the planet is a top priority, too.

Heather Moore is a senior writer for the PETA Foundation.