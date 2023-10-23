Common opponent analysis proves misleading

FAYETTEVILLE -- Comparing scores from earlier in the season can be misleading, as the University of Arkansas and Mississippi State showed on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Coming into the game the Razorbacks and Bulldogs shared two common opponents.

Mississippi State had been pounded at home by LSU 41-14 and Alabama 40-17. Arkansas on the other hand took its road games against those teams down to the wire, losing to LSU 34-31 and Alabama 24-21.

How does that add up to Mississippi State winning 7-3 at Arkansas? It doesn't, but that's what happened.

"Obviously every Saturday is different," Razorbacks senior guard Brady Latham said. "You've got to prepare every Saturday like it is a new Saturday.

"You can't look in the past. You just have to work and play extremely hard ... and get the results you want."

Results for the Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) have been so bad with their losing streak reaching six games, it was announced Sunday Coach Sam Pittman fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

The move was made with Arkansas having an open date before playing at Florida on Nov. 4, but it will be tough for the the Razorbacks to enjoy the break given the state of the program.

"It feels terrible," said sophomore linebacker Chris Paul, who led Arkansas with a career-high 12 tackles against Mississippi State. "We're all competitors, so we don't really like to lose.

"But the thing about it is we stay together. We come together as a brotherhood and we keep playing Arkansas football."

Arkansas was among the last four SEC teams to get an open date along with Alabama, LSU and Missouri, which also all have a bye week. Alabama, LSU and Missouri won Saturday and are nationally ranked.

"I don't think you enjoy the open week when you lose, especially how close we lost," Latham said. "But it is a good thing, because it gives us time to make corrections. It gives us time to fix things. It gives us an extra week on our next opponent.

"So I think there is a positive way you can look at it, but, no, I don't think you can enjoy it."

Arkansas last enjoyed a victory on Sept. 9, when it beat Kent State 28-6.

The Golden Flashes, who play in the Mid-American Conference, fell to 1-7 on Saturday when they lost to Buffalo 29-17. Their lone victory is over Central Connecticut State 38-10 on Sept. 16.

Kent State is the only FBS team Arkansas has beaten. It opened the season with a 56-13 victory over Western Carolina, an FCS team that plays in the Southern Conference and is 5-2.

Five of Arkansas' losses have been by seven or fewer points.

"Well, we've got a lot of figuring out to do," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "We've got to get better. I've got to do a better job. I've got to figure this out.

"It's disappointing because I'm the head coach at Arkansas and the state deserves better. That's the biggest disappointment."

The Razorbacks have to win their final four games to become bowl eligible.

Florida (5-2, 3-1 SEC) had an open date this week and will play No. 1 Georgia this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Arkansas, 0-5 all-time at Florida, close the season with home games against Auburn (3-4, 0-3), Florida International (4-4) and Missouri (7-1, 3-1).

"We still have an opportunity to get bowl eligible, but we're obviously going to have to play a lot better to do that," Pittman said. "But we've got good kids on the team and I think they'll stay together.

"I told them it's OK to be angry. I mean, it is. It's OK to be upset. But what you can't do is let it separate the team."

Senior safety Al Walcott, whose interception set up Cam Little Little's field goal for the Razorbacks' only points against Mississippi State, put his fists together to emphasize that's how the team will remain despite its record.

"We can't fold," Walcott said. "I mean, that's just not in us. We're not going to fold. We're not going to bow down to nobody.

"We've just got to finish. That's exactly what we're going to do each and every day."