Crash kills motorcyclist in Hot Springs, troopers say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:16 a.m.

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Hot Springs on Saturday afternoon, troopers said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at 8913 Park Ave., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Michael G. Parrott, of Sherwood, was headed north along Park Avenue on a Victory motorcycle when he was unable to stop for a vehicle turning left into a private drive, the report states.

Troopers said Parrott laid the motorcycle down, causing it to slide into oncoming traffic. Parrott was struck by a 2004 Honda Accord. The Accord's driver, a 70-year-old Paron man, was injured as a result of the crash.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Print Headline: Crash in Spa City kills motorcyclist

