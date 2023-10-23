Department dues increase on table

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Quorum Court will consider placing a dues increase for the Avoca Fire and Rescue Department on the March 5 election ballot.

The Quorum Court, meeting as a Committee of the Whole, recommended approval for the ballot Tuesday night. The vote was unanimous.

The Quorum Court will take up the matter at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The proposed increase from $50 a year for each residence or business to $125 would require voter approval. The fee is added to property tax bills collected by the county.

If approved, the increase would be the first since 2007. The department's board requested the ballot measure.