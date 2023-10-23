Governor sets visit to China for talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom will try to reinforce his state's role as a global leader on climate change as he begins a weeklong visit to China today, a trip that presents political risk and an opportunity for crucial international collaboration.

Newsom's tour begins with a discussion in Hong Kong before he continues on to Beijing, Shanghai and the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu. He'll visit the first Chinese city to deploy an all-electric bus fleet, tour an offshore wind facility and see a wetlands preserve. He'll also sign agreements with leaders of Chinese provinces to set mutual commitments on a host of climate goals. California has already signed dozens of such agreements with other governments.

Newsom's agenda also includes conversations on "strengthening cultural ties and combating xenophobia," and he will visit a school with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

His trip to China follows a brief visit to Israel.

Governors of California, which has an economy larger than most countries, have a long history of climate collaboration with China. Democrat Jerry Brown and Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger also traveled there to swap knowledge on reducing air pollution and emissions, and since leaving office, Brown has launched the California-China Climate Institute at the University of California at Berkeley.

Newsom's trip comes at a very different political moment, with rising tensions between the United States and China over trade, human rights, the future of Taiwan and international conflicts. It follows a recent visit to Beijing by a congressional delegation led by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who sought a sharper condemnation of Hamas by the Chinese government.

Climate remains one area where collaboration is seen as possible and necessary. Both countries appear to have fully re-engaged in the runup to the next U.N. climate change conference, which opens Nov. 30 in Dubai.

China suspended climate and other talks with the United States in August 2022 to show its anger over a visit by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume climate talks three months later at a meeting with President Joe Biden in Indonesia.

John Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, held in-person meetings in Beijing in July, and he and his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, have held regular video calls since then, Xie told a forum in Beijing last month.

David Victor, a professor and co-director of the Deep Decarbonization Initiative at the University of California at San Diego, said state-level dialogue is an important avenue for progress given the complicated politics of the U.S.-China relationship. Animosity between the two countries has led to less travel and fewer joint research projects.

"The states really are where anything substantive is going to happen," Victor said, while at the national level, "there's no political constituency for opening the door and having a deeper relationship."

The Newsom administration has been in close contact with the White House and Kerry ahead of the governor's trip, said Lauren Sanchez, the governor's senior climate adviser. The White House did not comment on Newsom's trip.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Moritsugu of The Associated Press.