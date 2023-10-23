HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after nine weeks





Nine weeks down and only two to go in the regular season.

Once again in our high school football rankings, the overall Top 10 remains the same. The top teams in each of the six classifications are also still the same.

The biggest upset last Friday night was Farmington's 31-28 victory over Shiloh Christian. That dropped Shiloh from No. 3 to No. 4 in Class 5A.

Also in Class 5A, No. 4 Little Rock Mills defeated No. 2 Joe T. Robinson by a final score of 30-21. So Mills is now No. 2 and Robinson is No. 5.

Conway is still No. 1 overall and in Class 7A following a 55-0 shutout of Little Rock Central, Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A after a 56-20 victory over Russellville, and Little Rock Parkview is No. 1 in Class 5A following a 42-0 win over Magnolia.

Warren is still No. 1 in Class 4A following a 42-21 win over Monticello, Prescott is No. 1 in Class 3A after a 27-0 shutout of Smackover, and Mineral Springs is No. 1 in Class 2A following a 52-13 victory over Mount Ida.

Here are the updated rankings:

Overall

1. Conway

2. Fayetteville

3. Little Rock Parkview

4. Bryant

5. Greenwood

6. Little Rock Christian

7. Benton

8. Bentonville

9. Marion

10. Warren

Class 7A

1. Conway

2. Fayetteville

3. Bryant

4. Bentonville

5. Bentonville West

Class 6A

1. Greenwood

2. Little Rock Christian

3. Benton

4. Marion

5. Pulaski Academy

Class 5A

1. Little Rock Parkview

2. Little Rock Mills

3. Pine Bluff

4. Shiloh Christian

5. Joe T. Robinson

Class 4A

1. Warren

2. Malvern

3. Harding Academy

4. Elkins

5. Arkadelphia

Class 3A

1. Prescott

2. Salem

3. Camden Harmony Grove

4. Booneville

5. Hoxie

Class 2A

1. Mineral Springs

2. Hazen

3. Bigelow

4. Carlisle

5. East Poinsett County