Hurts overcomes 2TOs in Eagles win

PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts needed a brace on his left leg in the second half -- then shook off whatever ailed him to stand tall in the pocket and lead a go-ahead scoring drive -- before he hobbled off the field after yet another Eagles win.

Hurts is hurting, for sure.

"I don't want to put his business out there," wide receiver A.J. Brown said. "But just know he's a tough individual. He's putting us in good positions to win."

Hurts rebounded from a pick-six to hit Brown with the winning touchdown on the next drive, and he threw for 279 yards and combined for three scores to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

Hurts offered little about what's wrong. But when asked if it was an injury that could impact the star quarterback moving forward, Hurts only said, "I hope not."

Of course, the Eagles hope not, too -- they started 13-1 last season before Hurts broke his clavicle and they lost two straight games. Hurts still finished with his 13th career game with a passing and rushing touchdown.

"He played the rest of the game and he played at a really high level," Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said. "Man, he's a competitor. There's nobody else I'd rather have as our quarterback."

The Super Bowl teams from last season, the champion Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles are the only 6-1 teams in the NFL.

Hurts committed two turnovers but found Brown 10 times for 137 yards -- his fifth straight game of 125-plus yards -- to get by his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (5-2).

But the big play that sealed the win came in the fourth quarter from the cornerback nicknamed "Big Play" Slay. Trailing 24-17 in the fourth, Tagovailoa went deep on a pass intended for Raheem Mostert that was picked by Darius Slay near the goal line and returned 16 yards.

With the Eagles wearing throwback Kelly green jerseys, Slay added one more defensive highlight in a fan-favorite team color once worn by Reggie White.

"Yeah, yeah, big play," Slay said. "I've been in this position a lot. Big time, big time moments. Sunday night. I'm making all the plays."

The Eagles tush-pushed their way toward first downs on a clock-eating drive late in the fourth before Hurts hit Brown for a 42-yard reception and Kenneth Gainwell sealed the win with a 3-yard touchdown run.

As he has been much of the season, Hurts was more erratic than dynamic. Still, Hurts threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brown for a 24-17 lead with 15 seconds left in the third that ended up the winner.

Hurts ran into trouble earlier in the third when he faked a handoff and his short pass was tipped into the hands of linebacker Jerome Baker. Baker returned the pick 22 yards for the score and a 17-all game. Hurts -- who threw three interceptions in last week's loss against the Jets -- had only six interceptions a year ago when he was the NFL MVP runner-up.

Tagovailoa was 23 of 32 for 216 yards in his first head-to-head matchup against Hurts in the NFL, the two 25-year-old quarterbacks forever linked by their tenures under coach Nick Saban at Alabama. Tagovailoa replaced Hurts at halftime of the 2017 national championship and threw three touchdowns to lead Alabama to its fifth national title.

Tagovailoa was all out of dramatic rallies in this one.

"If you're going to lose games, you want it to be against a really good team and you want it to hurt," Coach Mike McDaniel said.

Hurts threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert for a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. The Eagles had a minor scare when Brown spent time in the medical tent. The wideout took a hard hit to the cheek and briefly had blurred vision but seemed fine when he dashed out of the tent and onto the field on fourth-and-3 and hauled in a 32-yard pass that took the Eagles to the 1-yard line.

NFL fans watching were stumped on what the Eagles would do next. Maybe a play-action pass? A trick play?

Uh, no. It was the tush push, of course. Hurts lined up under center, the offensive line surged forward and Hurts got a big push from behind into the end zone for a 17-3 lead.

"People can't do it like we can do it," Sirianni said. "Don't ban this play. If everybody could do it, everybody would do it."

Miami3770--17

Philadelphia31477--31

First Quarter

Phi--FG J.Elliott 24, 7:54.

Mia--FG J.Sanders 40, :59.

Second Quarter

Phi--Goedert 19 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 11:25.

Phi--Hurts 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 3:10.

Mia--T.Hill 27 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), :39.

Third Quarter

Mia--Baker 22 interception return (J.Sanders kick), 4:02.

Phi--A.Brown 14 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), :15.

Fourth Quarter

Phi--Gainwell 3 run (J.Elliott kick), 4:46.

MiaPhi

First downs1226

Total Net Yards244355

Rushes-yards12-4534-99

Passing199256

Punt Returns1-160-0

Kickoff Returns4-1052-45

Interceptions Ret.1-221-16

Comp-Att-Int23-32-123-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost4-173-23

Punts3-45.01-57.0

Fumbles-Lost1-01-1

Penalties-Yards10-700-0

Time of Possession23:1736:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Miami, Mostert 9-45, Ahmed 2-3, Tagovailoa 1-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Swift 15-62, Hurts 11-21, Gainwell 8-16.

PASSING--Miami, Tagovailoa 23-32-1-216. Philadelphia, Hurts 23-31-1-279.

RECEIVING--Miami, T.Hill 11-88, Waddle 6-63, C.Wilson 2-48, Berrios 1-7, Mostert 1-6, J.Wilson 1-4, Ahmed 1-0. Philadelphia, A.Brown 10-137, Goedert 5-77, D.Smith 4-49, Swift 3-13, Jones 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--None.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes the tackle from Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (51) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) helps up Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)



Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass under pressure from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

