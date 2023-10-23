Melissa Gilbert , former star of “Little House on the Prairie” and ex-president of SAG-AFTRA, says the union looks like a joke after, instead of announcing negotiation developments, it exempted striking actors’ children from guidelines that bar Halloween costumes based on specific film or TV characters such as Barbie or a Super Mario brother.

Tony Tucci, co-founder of Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife, says its members are “thrilled” that lawmakers are protecting the urban area’s dwindling wildlife by expanding a moratorium on a rat poison that takes a toll on cougars, coyotes and other predators of small animals.

Stan “JR” Zerkowski, leader of a Catholic LGBTQ+ outreach in Lexington, Ky., says he was “shocked” that his letter to the Vatican on inclusivity was personally answered by Pope Francis, who asked Zerkowski to pray for him, as he prays for Zerkowski.

Madison Russo, a college student from Bettendorf, Iowa, who says she made up her online cancer claims in a bid to bring her family closer, got a suspended sentence from a judge who refused to give her a shot at expunging her record and said her crime is something other people who want to give her money in the future should know.

Susan Hodgson said she still wakes up asking herself if it’s a bad joke after a crew misread the address on its permit and erroneously destroyed a vacant Atlanta house she owned, adding no one’s even apologized a month later.

Michelle Horeczko of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Pacific footballfish — a type of lantern-bearing anglerfish known to dwell as deep as 3,000 feet — that washed up on Newport Beach is one of only about 30 collected globally.

Harald V , 86-year-old king of Norway, tested positive for covid-19 and “is on sick leave until he is symptom-free,” the royal household said in a statement.

Diana Nyad , who swam from Cuba to Key West, Fla., a decade ago, returned to Smathers Beach, joining in the release of Rocky — a female sea turtle rehabilitated at a nearby hospital.

Niloufar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist who broke the news of Mahsa Amini’s death while in police custody, and Elaheh Mohammadi, who wrote about her funeral, were sentenced to seven and six years in prison for collaborating with the U.S. government, according to local reports.



