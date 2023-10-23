Jackson State trips UAPB in home finale

Senior day for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was spoiled by a second-half goal Sunday afternoon after a hard-fought soccer match.

UAPB fell 1-0 to Jackson State in the Lady Lions' final home game of the season.

UAPB (9-9-1, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) previously lost 1-0 two days prior to second place Southern as the Lady Lions finish the regular season against the SWAC's best teams.

Jackson State (7-9, 6-2) remains in third place, two games ahead of fifth place UAPB entering the final weekend.

UAPB coach Erik Solberg said he is disappointed not to get a positive result, but he thinks the Lady Lions have shown they can play with anyone in the SWAC.

"It's the second game in a row we've played our hearts out and put ourselves in a position to get a result, and we didn't," Solberg said. "But [I am] tremendously proud. I thought we did things the right way. I thought we played really, really well."

JSU senior Kendyl Terrell scored the game's only goal in the 67th minute by tapping the ball into the net after a cross from Maya-Joy Thompson from the right wing. JSU had controlled the match for several minutes and generated multiple chances before Terrell finally rewarded the Tigers with a goal.

UAPB fought hard to the end, generating multiple chances in the final 15 minutes, but couldn't find the back of the net. JSU trapped the ball in the corner for the final minute or two to see out the game.

UAPB thought it had scored four minutes into the match when senior Iyanah Hicks put the ball in the back of Jackson State's net. JSU insisted UAPB had committed a hand ball foul prior to the goal. No official initially called the foul, but after a discussion between the head referee and one of his assistants, they agreed there was a foul and disallowed the goal.

Solberg received a yellow card for dissent after the incident. He said he argued it to stand up for Hicks, regardless of whether it was the correct call or not.

"I guess if they got it right, fair credit to them," Solberg said. "I was going to disagree with it whatever. You're going to take a goal away from a senior on senior day, like, I'm going to have a big time problem with it. A kid that I've had in my program for four years, I was going to disagree."

Both sides grumbled with the officials throughout the match, and JSU Coach Ted Flogaites earned a yellow card for dissent in the 22nd minute. A UAPB player made a sliding tackle to knock the ball away from a JSU player, but Flogaites believed the Lady Lion hadn't played the ball, instead kicking his player in the shins. The officials ruled no foul had been committed despite Flogaites' protests.

UAPB has one regular season match remaining, a road game at Grambling State this Friday, before traveling to Prairie View A&M for the SWAC women's soccer tournament. Grambling sits atop the SWAC standings at 7-0-1 after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Southern.