Jaguar LeBron on exhibit at Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock Zoo's new male jaguar LeBron is now on exhibit.

The jaguar arrived in September from the Louisville Zoo as part of a recommendation from a species survival plan that paired LeBron with the Little Rock Zoo's female jaguar Maderas, a recent zoo newsletter said.

"He received his name from the fact that he was born at the Akron Zoo in Ohio and is named after one of Akron's most famous native sons," the newsletter said, referring to the professional basketball star LeBron James.