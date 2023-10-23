Paying for the parties

In a letter to the editor on Friday, Lori Ericson asks, "When did it become acceptable for taxpayer money to be loaned to a political party?"

She is referring to the $19,000 involved in the governor's lectern purchase. I have a larger question regarding taxpayer money spent for political-party activity on both sides of the aisle. The party primaries are paid for with taxpayer money, costing millions of dollars each time.

The Legislature cleverly rolled the nonpartisan judicial elections into the party primaries to cover for the fact that taxpayers were being charged for a purely party function: picking party candidates.

That is the responsibility of the parties. They could use a convention or caucuses or primaries. In Arkansas, primaries are used at the expense of taxpayers.

Judges should be picked in the regular November election, as should every other public officer and public issue such as taxes. Choosing party candidates is the responsibility of the parties by whichever means they select. Paying for that party selection process should not be billed to the taxpayers.

MARK BARNHARD

Little Rock

'Radical left' sensors

I think I've figured out why the governor's fancy new lectern cost so much. I reckon it's equipped with high-tech sensors that will detect the presence of any "radical left liberals" in the vicinity. Such a detection will allow Mrs. Sanders to shriek, "See! That's what we're up against in Arkansas!" before ordering her security force to sniff out the lefties and summarily remove them.

DAVID JOLLIFFE

Fayetteville

A danger to Arkansas

The governor's concern about women being disrespected by the use of phrases like "pregnant person" is nothing short of absurd. To sign an executive order to ban the use of such words and phrases should be alarming to us all.

Does the governor think women feel more disrespected by words than we do from having our reproductive rights denied and criminalized? This governor and her jack-booted Legislature have far overstepped the bounds of a free society.

I believe Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a danger to the moral and ethical fabric of Arkansas. We can only check her overreaching with our votes to seat reasonable legislators who value sanity over the extremism Sarah exhibits.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock