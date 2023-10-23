Local sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Ozark Catholic 66, Haas Hall-Bentonville 26

Ozark Catholic jumped out to an early 21-6 lead and rolled to a victory over Haas Hall-Bentonville during Saturday's action in Rogers.

Shep Newcomb scored 17 points to lead the Griffins (3-0), who extended their lead to 39-15 at halftime and 57-20 after three quarters. Simeon Spencer finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Aiden Avonce's 5 points led the Huskies (1-1).

Girls

Ozark Catholic 44, Haas Hall-Bentonville 9

Ozark Catholic jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter and picked up its first win of the season by defeating Haas Hall-Bentonville in a game played Saturday at Rogers.

The Lady Griffins (1-2) led 28-7 at halftime and held the Lady Huskies (0-2) scoreless in the third quarter to extend their lead to a 33-7 margin.

Clara Mariscotti scored 15 points and was the only Ozark Catholic player with at least 10 points.

Aspen Worrall finished with five points for Haas Hall-Bentonville.