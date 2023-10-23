



Author Salman Rushdie called Sunday for the unconditional defense of freedom of expression as he received a prestigious German prize that recognizes his literary work and his resolve in the face of constant danger. The British-American author decried the current age as a time when freedom of expression is under attack by all sides, including from authoritarian and populist voices, according to the German news agency dpa. He made his remarks during a ceremony in St. Paul's Church in Frankfurt, where he was honored with the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for continuing to write despite enduring decades of threats and violence. In August 2022, Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly in an attack that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand. The German prize, which is endowed with $26,500, has been awarded since 1950. The German jury said earlier this year that it would honor Rushdie "for his resolve, his positive attitude to life and for the fact that he enriches the world with his pleasure in narrating."

A second woman has accused Danny Elfman of sexual assault, alleging in a lawsuit filed last week that the composer abused her while she was a young, aspiring film composer. The suit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by the Los Angeles Times, accuses Elfman of using "his clear power as a successful public figure in the film and music industry, as a form of control," during the instances of sexual abuse, such as exposing himself to her and touching himself in front of her while she slept. The events were said to have taken place between 1997 and 2002. Elfman's company, Musica de la Muerte, was also named as a defendant in the complaint, which demanded a jury trial. The woman, identified in the complaint only as Jane Doe XX, said she was inspired to come forward with her allegations after reading a Rolling Stone report from July that mirrored Doe's allegations. Elfman did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' requests for comment but has denied allegations from both women in statements provided to other outlets. "The allegations of misconduct made against Mr. Elfman are baseless and absurd," a spokesperson for Elfman told the Hollywood Reporter. "His legal team is assessing all options and he will vigorously defend these claims in court."



