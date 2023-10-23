No. 20 Kentucky outlasts No. 10 Arkansas volleyball

No. 10 Arkansas scored the first two points in the fifth set but No. 20 Kentucky countered with seven straight and went on to the 3-2 (16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10) win in SEC volleyball on Sunday afternoon.

Arkansas fell to 18-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC, dropping into a first-place tie with Kentucky. Tennessee is a game back at 7-2.

The Razorbacks had their 16-match winning streak snapped by the Wildcats, who extended their own winning streak in the series to 17. Arkansas hasn't beaten Kentucky since 2012. Taylor Head and Jill Gillen formed a formidable 1-2 offensive punch with 24 and 23 kills, respectively. Head and Gillen also registered double-doubles with 18 and 15 digs each. Gillen also chipped in five block assists and four aces.

Brooklyn Deleye led Kentucky with 17 kills, while Reagan Rutherford and Elisa Goetzinger added 14 kills each. Kentucky setter Emma Grome and Arkansas setter Hannah Hogue each dished out a 52 assists and the Wildcats' Eleanor Beavin added a match-high 30 digs.

Arkansas has a three-match conference road stretch next week with matches at South Carolina on Oct. 27, at Florida on Oct. 29 and at Georgia on Nov. 1.

-- NWA Democrat Gazette