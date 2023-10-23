100 years ago

Oct. 23, 1923

Thirteen Arkansas hospitals were place on the approved list by the Hospital Conference of the Clinical Congress of the American College of Surgeons in Chicago, according to an official bulletin. In the United States and Canada, 1,176 hospitals or 65.6 percent for both countries met the standard. In Arkansas the percentage is 86.7.

50 years ago

Oct. 23, 1973

The Arkansas State Nurse Association will begin its 61st Annual convention at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Camelot Inn. The theme for the convention will be "2001 -- A nursing Odyssey" and the future of nursing in the state will be the primary topic. The three-day meeting will have a featured speaker, Dr. Gwen McDonald, dean of the University of Southern Florida College of Nursing, who will speak on "Getting From Here and Now to There and Then."

25 years ago

Oct. 23, 1998

It might seem like a Yankee invention, but the children s game hop-scotch is played all over the world, probably taught in ancient times by campaigning Roman soldiers. That tidbit was one of the many cultural lessons demonstrated at World Fest on Saturday in Little Rock s MacArthur Park. The two-day festival that began Friday was sponsored by the Little Rock Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission. Mujera Lung-aho and Beatrice Vena, both third-graders at Gibbs Elementary School, a magnet school specializing in international studies, were on hand to teach festival attendees, how kids play hopscotch in Nigeria.

10 years ago

Oct. 23, 2013

The Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock was alive with the sound of American and American-influenced music in the Tuesday evening "Visions of America" River Rhapsodies Chamber Series concert by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Rockefeller Quartet and Quapaw Quartet. Highlighting the evening was "Visions and Miracles," a work by the orchestra's Composer of the Year Christopher Theofanidis, who was present to introduce it. The program also served as an introduction to two recent additions to the Rockefeller Quartet, violinists Trisha McGovern and Katherine Williamson, who rehearsed and performed their two concert pieces within a mere two-week period.