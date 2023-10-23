OTHERS SAY: The public or pols? Who do you trust?

The City Council of Hillsboro, Kan.--population just north of 2,700--voted earlier this month that it would no longer publish legal notices in local newspaper The Hillsboro Star-Journal. Instead, the information will get posted to the city's own website.

No big deal, right? Who's harmed by cutting out the local free press?

The public--which has the right to know what officials are up to, and not just by taking their word for it. The contracts, minutes and other documents that make government work belong to the people, not the politicians and bureaucrats who write them.

And it's one of journalists' most important jobs to make sure elected and appointed officials don't secret those documents away from taxpayers' eyes. Public notices, published independently from the government, are a vitally important part of the checks and balances that keep public servants accountable to the people.

A mental exercise: Think of an elected official you particularly distrust. Imagine that person is given the key to disseminate any and all information about what he or she's doing on the job, or keep it from you.

Requiring legal documents to be published by a third party, where they can't be altered once they're released, provides a valuable layer of transparency. Because if government can publish and control its own records, it can change them.

If anything, we should require more printed legal notices--not fewer, and certainly not none.

The Hillsboro Star-Journal has a financial interest in those public notices, which are an important source of revenue especially for smaller papers, many of which continue to struggle with the world's move online.

But newspapers still matter. "Kansans have made it clear that they prefer public notices in newspapers," Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, told us in an email. "Eighty-two percent of Kansas adults read a Kansas newspaper--either print or digitally--each week. The reach of a newspaper website and print product is, on average, four times more than that of a city website."

"Newspapers offer accountability, transparency and reach," wrote Bradbury. "A city website doesn't."

Kansans from towns of all sizes should demand independent verification from their elected officials--and that means showing their work to the people.