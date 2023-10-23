PBSD election cycle stirs up debate

Along with restoration of full local control of the Pine Bluff School District comes the right and responsibility of district board elections to be conducted.

The Arkansas State Board of Education on Sept. 15 unanimously awarded full control back to the district, which had been under direct supervision of the Arkansas Department of Education and its secretary since September 2018, when state officials dissolved the PBSD board. This extended the authority of a school board appointed last December by then-Education Secretary Johnny Key with the help of a five-person committee to make decisions concerning the PBSD rather than wait for final approval of those decisions from the secretary. Jacob Oliva replaced Key as secretary in January.

The state board rejected, by a 5-2 vote, an election cycle that would have placed three of the PBSD board positions on the November general election ballot starting in 2024 and set the term for each seat at four years. (State board members Jeff Wood of Little Rock and Adrienne Woods of Bentonville were in favor.)

Along with the motion to return full local control, the state board approved a cycle of one seat up for election each year between 2024-26 and two each year in 2027-28. PBSD Board Chair Sederick Charles Rice suggested the cycle to the state board during the meeting held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

A term on the PBSD board is five years, the same length as in the Watson Chapel and White Hall school boards.

Some district stakeholders, along with an advocacy group that draws the support of big-name businesses to school districts, say that not placing all seven members on the 2024 ballot is against state law. District leaders, however, say staggering elections will allow for upward momentum from Level 5 intensive support, the highest level the Education Department can provide a school district.

"To our surprise, the state returned local control to our school board in September, so we thought," Dr. Andranette Anderson-Gragg said during public comments to the state board during its Oct. 13 regular meeting in Little Rock.

Anderson-Gragg is chair of the educational committee of the Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP, but said she was speaking as a citizen and not in her position.

"On Sept. 15, a motion to propose to deny the Pine Bluff School District patrons the right of an elected board was passed," Anderson-Gragg told the state board. "We feel that the state-appointed, limited-authority board agreed that they remain for consistency and continuity, [which] was an abuse of authority, and they were appointed and not elected by the stakeholders of the Pine Bluff School District."

The seven PBSD board members, each representing a zone, were selected from a pool of 30 applicants to the state-commissioned panel of five. The district board -- a group consisting of college educators, a newborn screening laboratory manager, an outpatient counselor, an economic development official and psychiatrist-slash-former University of Arkansas System Board chair -- underwent training to serve in their current roles and has been hailed by many district supporters as a highly qualified group.

'INTEREST OF DEMOCRACY'

Gary Newton, president and CEO of advocacy group Arkansas Learns (not to be confused with the LEARNS Act signed earlier this year by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders), argues state board members violated Act 633 of this year's legislative session by not returning the board to local control "through the appointment or election of a newly elected public school district board of directors upon the recommendation of the commissioner," as it reads in part. The commissioner is a position of the ADE's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education that Oliva also holds, as did Key.

Newton made his case in a Sept. 29 guest column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Act 633, which was authored by State Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock) and co-sponsored by State Rep. Vivian Flowers (D-Pine Bluff), does not specify, however, how many board members in a given year should be elected.

Flowers said the act ensured and clarified limitations of state control so that the Education Department could not control a district for more than five years. Under state law, a district that receives Level 5 intensive support for five years must either return to full local control, annex or consolidate with another district or be reconstituted to another form of government. Act 633 calls for the state board to establish criteria for a district to exit Level 5 within two years of assuming authority of that district.

Flowers agrees with Newton on a fully elected board in the interest of democracy, calling his point "spot on." She also added she understood the PBSD board's reasoning for a more staggered election cycle.

"I do understand the rationale of the board and its proposal to maintain stability, but I don't agree that maintenance of stability should outweigh the democratic process," Flowers said. "It was a reason they did it that way. I had a lengthy conversation with [a board member], and I think he's right [and] the board was right in attempting to ensure that the board and that work that has been done by far is continued.

"What I don't agree with is that can't be done while affording the people of Pine Bluff who would vote in the election an opportunity to elect those on the board."

Some of the candidates who were not appointed asked for elections in public comment, Newton said.

" ... [T]hen the board voted to follow the counsel of staff and (inexplicably) the Arkansas School Boards Association, a private 501(c)4 advocacy organization, and stagger elections," Newton said via email. "That has never happened. Elections are held, then terms are staggered."

Tony Prothro, executive director of the Arkansas School Boards Association, declined comment. Kimberly Mundell, spokesperson for the ADE, said state board members typically do not address public comments unless they respond to them at meetings.

PBSD'S RESPONSE

Rice, the PBSD board chairman and one of the seven members appointed last December, said he opposes the position of Newton and those against the approved election cycle.

"We made a recommendation to the state board, and they accepted that unanimously," Rice said, in reference to the approved cycle. "The same people who are opposing our service are the same people who opposed the millage, the election process, and building a new high school. What we have in the city, we have a group of people whom, whatever we're doing ... they're going to oppose.

"The bigger picture, we're looking for capacity and consistency going forward."

Those who oppose the staggered election cycle say they support full local control being restored in the district.

Charline Wright, chairperson of the PBSD Concerned Stakeholders, is among those outspoken against the cycle and was also vocal against the now-successful millage increase to a unified rate of 47.7 mills to support a new high school campus. She cited fears the state board could have either forced a consolidation of the district into Watson Chapel or called for management by a charter school organization and left taxpayers with a burden if they approved the increase.

"When you say you are giving us back complete control, that means giving us back our elected board," Wright told the state board Oct. 13. "And then, you allow the appointed board -- I thank you, Mr. Wood, for your attempted motion last month -- the appointed board, your appointed board made a proposal. That's a conflict of interest. I'm asking that you restore back our right to an elected board for the sake of the community and the kids."

Rice stated educational leaders from outside Arkansas are calling and asking about how the PBSD pulled out of state control and convinced its voters to approve the millage rise.

The tone is different among opponents on a local front.

"There are people in our community who are trying to create controversies and discourse between the citizens and the school board because we are on a good path and are recovering from mistakes of the past," Rice said. "Our school board is committed to educational progress of the PBSD and student success and this should be the only motivation for people who serve in this capacity."

PBSD Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said the purpose behind the staggered cycle comes from research of other school districts that sought to maintain consistency in its operations.

"When other schools had to do a local vote, the consistency wasn't there," Barbaree said. "This way it provides an opportunity for the state board to say these systems have to be in place.

"We still have lots of work to do in academics. We have to make sure our facilities are in the best position where they can be."

To not maintain continuity on the district board would mean reteaching and retraining of new members, Barbaree argued.

'SIMPLY USING OUR VOICE'

Despite the vocal opposition, neither Newton nor Flowers plan to take any action against the PBSD, both saying that is for citizens to decide. Anderson-Gragg and Wright asked the state board to reconsider the election cycle it approved.

"We are simply using our voice to inform the public, the State Board of Education, the Legislature, and the Governor's Office to ensure state government follows the law," Newton said. "The burden should not fall upon citizens to make their government follow the law."

Newton suggested the state board expunge its vote and follow the law and precedent, adding it's not allowing full local control of a district when the 2024 elections are not all-new.

"If laws are not to be followed, why make them?" Anderson-Gragg asked the state board.

Flowers said, in short, she can't take any action against the PBSD cycle.

"My role is to help laws," she said. "[Taking action] would be something for the citizens and the attorney general to do."

Barbaree, who has led the PBSD since January, said the point of the approved election cycle is to keep history from repeating itself -- that is, avoiding another state takeover. The district has yet to draw lots to determine which seat will be up for election first.

"I'm hoping whoever gets that lot continues with the consistency," she said. "It ensures PBSD never has to be taken over again."

Barbaree is also determined to not let the district board or its supporters give into naysayers.

"We've got to be strong enough to quit letting people pull us apart," she said.

Dr. Andranette Anderson-Gragg, chair of the Pine Bluff NAACP's education committee, asks members of the Arkansas State Board of Education to reconsider the staggered election cycle approved for the Pine Bluff School District during an Oct. 13 meeting in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Charline Wright, chair of the Pine Bluff School District Concerned Stakeholders, expresses dismay over the recently approved election cycle for the district board during an Oct. 13 Arkansas State Board of Education meeting in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Gary Newton

