Pledge to service

Thirty years ago, the National and Community Service Act of 1993 was signed into law. With it, AmeriCorps was born, putting in place the structure for individuals and organizations to "tackle our nation's most pressing challenges," from public safety to educational inequities.

Since that fall day three decades ago, more than 1.25 million Americans have pledged to serve with AmeriCorps, including right here in Arkansas. By selflessly giving their time and talents, they've helped build a stronger, more inclusive and more vibrant future--for our communities and themselves.

Engage Arkansas, a government entity that helps oversee AmeriCorps' state programs, shares how these "national service opportunities have an impact on Arkansas workforce development, giving participants relevant experience and on-the-job training."

Consider the student success coaches with City Year, a local education nonprofit, as a prime example.

In 2004, President Bill Clinton established City Year Little Rock as a "living legacy" of his dedication to national service. In the nearly 20 years since then, our organization has deployed thousands of AmeriCorps members into central Arkansas schools. These individuals have committed countless hours to equip kids with the academic, emotional and social support they need to achieve their full potential.

Our state's students have benefited directly from City Year through enhanced academic performance, better attendance and decreased behavioral issues. And so have our AmeriCorps members who've tutored, mentored and supported them.

As part of their year of service, these 18- to 25-year-olds "develop into leaders, problem solvers and more active citizens." They participate in professional development, social-emotional skill building, financial training and more. At the same time, they earn Segal Education Awards to pay for college, graduate school or qualified student loans.

City Year has made an indelible impact on those it serves--and on its AmeriCorps members. But we're not alone in making a lasting difference for our state.

Arkansans have also participated in AmeriCorps programs, such as Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA), National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) and Senior Foster Grandparents, to name a few. Together, these dedicated individuals have--and continue to--advance educational equity, foster economic opportunities, build healthier futures for our children and so much more.

President Clinton created AmeriCorps in 1993 to encourage and invest in young people passionate about contributing to their communities. Today, the Clinton Presidential Center noted that 200,000 AmeriCorps members serve in nearly 40,000 locations across all U.S. states and territories.

City Year is proud to be the home base to some, with our largest class of student success coaches since covid-19 and a presence in six central Arkansas schools. And we expect even more to join us in the next school year.

As we recognize three decades of impact of AmeriCorps, we encourage all Arkansans to take the pledge to national service, whether by joining a program or making a financial contribution to proven organizations like City Year.

Here's to the next 30!

Jennifer Cobb is senior vice president and executive director of City Year Little Rock, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping central Arkansas students and schools succeed. For more information, visit cityyear.org.