Prevent nightmare (Part I)

I've spent a probably unhealthy amount of time trying to figure out how to avoid the Donald Trump versus Joe Biden rematch that Republicans and Democrats apparently intend to foist upon us.

Such a match-up would serve as powerful evidence in support of the proposition that American democracy no longer works as advertised; if democracy involves the people getting what they want, how do we explain their getting Hillary Clinton, Trump, and Biden?

Because of this desire to see neither Biden nor Trump take the oath again, I've also made a special effort in recent weeks to talk personally with friends who study politics for a living (otherwise known as "political scientists"). I requested that they set aside their partisan biases, which, predictably for academics, tilted strongly Democrat, and use their analytical abilities to do two things.

First, lay out a plausible scenario whereby Biden is not the Democratic nominee. Second, lay out a plausible scenario whereby Trump isn't the Republican.

With respect to the first task, with which this column is largely concerned, it was also necessary to acknowledge the interlocked fates of Biden and VP Kamala Harris, in the sense that you might not be able to win with the former and might not be able to get rid of the former without inheriting the latter.

Several assumptions were consequently agreed upon, including that (1) Harris is even less popular than Biden and would likely lose to Trump or any other Republican; (2) Biden must therefore serve out his first term in order to prevent a President Harris (who, as incumbent, would become the de facto Democratic nominee); and (3) the candidate Democrats most prefer by far is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In short, the goal was to use the hook on Biden while somehow avoiding Harris in order to get to Newsom, no small task, with lots of moving parts.

Alas, the only scenario we could come up with that worked required that a prominent Democrat challenge Biden for the nomination, and challenge him soon, for the good of the party and country, defined as keeping Trump out of the White House.

An additional complication arose when realizing that the more obvious contenders with supposed presidential aspirations--Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, etc.--aren't yet ready to play this role, or at least be the first to take it on.

So we were left to think of a prominent Democrat who would be and could do so with sufficient splash to bring in the more obvious prospects, to serve, in other words, as something of a stalking horse.

There was only one Democrat who fit that description, as pointed out in recent columns by James Freeman in The Wall Street Journal and Chris Churchill in the Albany Times-Union: former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In the words of Churchill, a longtime Cuomo critic, "No major Democrat has been willing to step up and say it is time for Joe to go. What the party needs is a prominent politician with nothing to lose, somebody willing to set bridges aflame, a candidate with a hunger for revenge, a Democrat with no reason to ignore the elephant in the room. What the party needs is ... sigh ... Andrew Cuomo."

Cuomo obviously comes with lots of baggage (those nursing home deaths and subsequent cover-up during covid, the sexual harassment charges, etc.), but it is also the case that he was a media darling and the most popular Democratic elected official in the country just a few years ago and from all reports is itching to get back into the political scrum from which his life has always drawn meaning.

Cuomo is articulate, savvy, and energetic; to the point where he would probably quickly poll competitively with an incumbent that is none of those things and who more than two-thirds of Democrats don't want to seek a second term.

More importantly, he would provide cover for other Democrats to jump into the race, including Newsom.

With the floodgates open, it is likely that Biden could be pressured into pulling an LBJ and dropping his re-election bid, no longer having either the mental or physical capacity to engage in a drawn-out competitive primary.

Harris wants to be president, of course, having run in typically inept fashion last time, not even registering in double digits in polls in her home state and dropping out before Iowa and New Hampshire. She presumably also accepted the vice presidential slot for the same reason everyone save Dick Cheney has over time: to become the heir apparent, in this case after Biden served out his single term.

Harris would therefore almost certainly declare, but there's a huge difference between Cuomo, Newsom and perhaps others declaring after Harris has and Harris joining a field that already includes Cuomo, Newsom, and perhaps others. The Cuomo and Newsom candidacies would be unlikely to even happen in the former scenario, but her prospects wouldn't be much better than in 2020 in the latter.

The end result would be a Newsom-Whitmer ticket that the vast majority of Democrats would prefer to Biden-Harris.

And Newsom could give Cuomo the promised Cabinet slot for taking one for the team.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.