Red Wolves can’t overcome miscues

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State (3-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) lost 27-17 to a talented Coastal Carolina (4-3, 2-2) team on Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium, another disappointing result mainly because of the manner in which it lost.

Two first-half touchdowns by the Red Wolves were nullified due to penalties, allowing the Chanticleers to build a 17-3 halftime lead. Arkansas State outscored Coastal Carolina 14-10 in the second half, but once again critical penalties prevented it from completing the comeback attempt.

"These were uncharacteristic penalties that we haven't done all year," Coach Butch Jones said following the game. "For some reason we do that and it's unacceptable. We got to use better judgment moving forward."

Aside from the penalties, the Arkansas State offense also struggled mightily on third down, only converting 2 of 11 of its third-down attempts.

The Chanticleers also dominated in time of possession, holding the ball for 36:38 compared to the Red Wolves' 23:22 on offense.

"When you look at the time of possession, we weren't able to get off the field," Jones said. "Defensively, we let them methodically move the ball. Offensively, we didn't possess the ball enough."

Jones also alluded to how a new rule this season in college football makes offensive possessions more valuable than in past years.

"I really think you see the change in college football with the rule chance of the running clock on first downs," Jones said. "I think that has really limited your possessions overall, so every possession you have to take full advantage of."

Statistically, Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor put together a solid performance, throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns. His 52 rushing yards also led the team, and between his passing and rushing yards he accounted for nearly 85% of the Red Wolves' 422 yards in the game.

Courtney Jackson and Corey Rucker served as Raynor's top targets on the night. Jackson hauled in 5 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, while Rucker caught 4 passes for 104 yards. Rucker didn't score himself, but his 68-yard reception midway through the second quarter set up a 34-yard field goal from Dominic Zvada, the team's only score of the first half.

Raynor outdueled Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, the three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, for much of the game. However, Raynor threw two costly interceptions that led to 10 Chanticleer points.

"Two and a half years ago, we weren't even competitive against this program," Jones said. "Now we're sitting in here and we're talking about we didn't play quality winning football enough for 60 minutes and we took 14 points off the board. I'm proud of our kids because they competed to the bitter end and they wanted to win."

McCall, who threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, left the game in an ambulance after he scrambled and took a hit from Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas. He was released from the hospital and heading back to campus as of Sunday, according to The Associated Press. Coastal Carolina Coach Tim Beck said McCall is in concussion protocol.

With its record now at 3-4, Arkansas State will travel to face the University of Louisiana at Monroe (2-5, 0-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday looking to rebound and pull its record back to .500.

The Red Wolves will need wins in three of their last five games to become bowl eligible, and they will only play two of those games in Jonesboro.

"We have an unbelievable challenge next week going on the road," Jones said. "I think Monroe might be one of the best football teams in the country with their record. It's not indicative of who they are."

UL Monroe has picked up wins against Army and Lamar, but has suffered two heartbreaking, one-point losses against Appalachian State and Texas State. The Warhawks lost a tightly contested 38-28 matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles on the road Saturday.

"If you look at all their games and how they've come down, those kids are competing on every single snap and putting themselves in positions to win the game," Jones said of UL Monroe. "It's going to be a great challenge."