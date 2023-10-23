Report shows drop in Arkansas crime in 2022

Crime in Arkansas fell last year, generally mirroring a nationwide trend, but violent crime in the state had yet to fall to the pre-pandemic levels seen elsewhere in the nation, and high homicide rates in certain cities remained a point of concern, a yearly FBI statistics report released last week shows.

Trends in the agency's annual Crime in the Nation report, released Oct. 16, are generally positive, including an estimated 1.7% drop in violent crime nationwide and 6% decrease in murder and non-negligent manslaughter.

The 2022 report contains crime data submitted voluntarily by 15,724 law enforcement agencies -- about 83% of eligible agencies -- across the nation. The FBI estimated the report covered 93.5% of the nation's population.

The portion of the report covering Arkansas drew from data turned over by 294 law enforcement agencies in the state, or about 95% of eligible agencies.

In Arkansas, violent crime fell even more sharply from 2021 to 2022, dropping about 8%, when comparing the rate per 100,000 residents, than it did nationally. However, the rate remained higher than the national average, with about 645 violent crime offenses per 100,000 Arkansans reported last year compared with about 380 per 100,000 in the nation as a whole.

The last time the number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents was lower in Arkansas than in the nation as a whole was 2003, the year before a national violent crime rate that had been shrinking since 1992 dropped below Arkansas' rate, which started rising in 2002, FBI data shows.

In 2020, the violent crime rate in Arkansas passed a previous high, going back to 1985, of about 593 offenses per 100,000, set in 1991, the data shows. After rising again in 2021 to about 702 per 100,000 people, that rate dropped in 2022, but had still not descended below the 2019 rate of about 581.

Last year, the nationwide violent crime rate reached its lowest level since 2014, dropping below the 2019 violent crime rate by a tenth of a percent, the data showed.

Arkansas saw a statewide reduction in murders per 100,000 residents last year, generally keeping up with the nationwide decline in killings. The rate in Arkansas fell about 7%, from 11 per 100,000 people to just over 10 per 100,000, while the nationwide rate also dropped about 7%, from 6.8 killings per 100,000 people in 2021 to 6.3 per 100,000 in 2023.

The last time the murder rate per 100,000 residents in Arkansas was below the national rate was 2010, when the difference was two-tenths of a percent. The 2021 rate was the highest reported in the state since 1994, when the rate was 12 per 100,000 people, the data showed.

The nation's murder rate increased during the first years of the covid-19 pandemic, between 2019 and 2021, but fell well short of the high-water mark set in 1991, when the nation's rate was 9.8 per 100,000 residents.

Arkansas' property crime rate dropped 3% from 2021 to 2022, falling from 2,529 offenses per 100,000 people to about 2,451 per 100,000, the data showed. In fact, last year marked the state's lowest property crime rate on record since 1985, the first year displayed in the FBI's crime data visualizer.

That shift compared favorably with the increase of more than 6% in the nationwide property crime rate, although the nationwide rate of roughly 1,954 offenses per 100,000 people was still lower than in Arkansas.

The jump in the nationwide property crime rate last year came after 2021 marked the lowest nationwide rate on record since 1985.

The decline in the state's murder rate last year came in spite of spikes in homicides in Little Rock and other cities. Last year, Little Rock police reported 81 homicides, surpassing the previous record of 76 reported in 1993, while North Little Rock reported 23 in 2022 and 2021, tying for the third-deadliest year in the city since 1990, when 27 people were killed.

The FBI's murder numbers are lower than the homicide tallies reported by the cities. That's at least in part because the FBI numbers exclude killings that are ruled justified by prosecutors.

Although Little Rock, the state's most populous city, has the largest number of murders each year, the per capita murder rate is higher in some other cities.

In Little Rock, with its 2020 census population of 202,591 residents, the rate per 10,000 residents was at 1.8 in 2019, the same rate as North Little Rock, which had 64,591 residents.

In 2020, the capital city's murder rate rose to 2.3 per 10,000 people, while North Little Rock's jumped to 3.1. The next year, Little Rock's rose to 3.1 per 10,000 people as well, while North Little Rock's remained flat.

Last year, North Little Rock's murder rate fell to 2.8 per 10,000 residents, while Little Rock's increased to 3.9, the data showed.

Those numbers paled in comparison to the rates reported in Pine Bluff -- 2020 census population 41,253 -- and West Memphis -- 24,520 residents in the 2020 census -- in recent years.

The Pine Bluff murder rate finally fell to 4.1 per 10,000 residents last year after sitting at 5.6 in 2019 and 2020 and rising to 5.8 in 2021. FBI stats recorded 23 killings in the city in both 2019 and 2020, 24 in 2021 and 17 last year.

West Memphis' murder rate per 10,000 people was at 3.3 in 2019 and 2.8 in 2020 and 2021 before rising to 4.9 last year, surpassing Little Rock's murder rate despite reporting less than a fifth of the capital city's death toll to the FBI. West Memphis police investigated eight killings in 2019, seven each in 2020 and 2021 and 12 last year, FBI data showed.

Other Arkansas cities with populations higher than North Little Rock, Pine Bluff or West Memphis, such as Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Jonesboro, reported much lower homicide rates than those smaller cities, FBI data showed.

In Fayetteville, which had a 2020 census population of 93,949, police investigated just two killings last year, FBI data showed, making for a murder rate of less than 1 per 10,000 residents.

Fort Smith, with 89,142 residents in the 2020 census, also had a rate of less than 1 per 10,000 people, drawn from the three killings in the city last year.

Jonesboro -- 2020 census population 78,576 -- had a murder rate of 1.1 per 10,000 residents last year, with police investigating nine slayings.