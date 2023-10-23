UA offense struggles in all aspects

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks' offensive struggles on Saturday applied to every position group on the field, from the beleaguered offensive line to the backs, tight ends, receivers and quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was often under pressure but also missed either seeing or connecting with open targets.

The end result was 200 yards in total offense, the Razorbacks' second-lowest of the season behind 174 yards in a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 30.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos paid the price for the string of laggard offensive showings as he was fired by Coach Sam Pittman on Sunday. Receivers coach Kenny Guiton will take over play-calling duties for the rest of the season, the school announced.

Pittman and guard Brady Latham seemed at a loss to explain what is causing the offensive stagnation.

"We just can't be consistent as what we need to be and all of those things, but it all falls back on me," Pittman said. "Sitting here where we're sitting is not acceptable for anybody."

The Razorbacks had the ball nine times after falling behind 7-3, but those possessions wound up yielding four punts, the end of the first half, a fumble, an interception and finally two loss of downs.

The lack of a consistent run game has compounded Arkansas' offensive issues.

The senior and team captain Latham said the run game needs to be improved coming out of the open date.

"We've got to play extremely hard," Latham said. "We've got to get push. And we've got to focus on dominating the guys in front of us. I think that's an effort on all five guys and that starts in the film room, the weight room, how we eat, how we prepare. It doesn't just show up on Saturdays. And that's what we need to do."

Added Pittman, "I don't know if we didn't just get physically whipped."

Going low

Mississippi State posted the lowest winning point total in an SEC game in 15 years with its 7-3 win at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs were also involved in the go-low game before that, a 3-2 home loss against Auburn on Sept. 13, 2008.

The 10-point total tied for the lowest combined score in an SEC game since the 5-point affair in Starkville, Miss., with Alabama's 10-0 win at LSU in 2016.

Helpful flags

For the second consecutive home game an Arkansas opponent got a game-changing lucky break by committing a penalty.

Mississippi State was bailed out of giving up a defensive touchdown early in the fourth quarter when receiver Zavion Thomas was ruled to have been in motion for a fourth-and-1 snap from the Bulldogs' 40.

Quarterback Mike Wright could not pull in center Cole Smith's snap, leading to a wild loose-ball recovery sequence.

Wright and Hogs defensive end Nico Davillier tried to recover it around the 30 but both missed. Davillier's try knocked the ball further backward and linebacker Brad Spence missed a scoop try at the 23. Safety Al Walcott made a more measured pick up at the 20 and ran into the end zone untouched from there, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

But the apparent defensive touchdown was nullified by the flag against Thomas, who was flanking out to the left and had not come set at Smith's snap.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick was flabbergasted by the Bulldogs' decision.

"Zavion Thomas wasn't set out there," Riddick said over the replay. "He just basically saved the coaching staff for Mississippi State one of the worst calls that you can make in this game. You have fourth-and-1 and you put your quarterback in 'Gun and then snap the ball with this crowd noise when you've been having issues with quarterback-center exchange because of the crowd noise. It's fourth-and-1, what are you getting in the 'Gun for?"

Arkansas stopped a fake field goal by BYU on fourth-and-7 from the Hogs' 21 but the Cougars were bailed out by a delay of game penalty before the snap late in the third quarter. The Cougars made a 43-yard field goal to pull within 31-24 after the penalty was assessed during their 38-31 win on Sept. 16.

Al's view

Arkansas safety Al Walcott and most of the throng at Razorback Stadium thought he had scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard scoop and score on the fourth-and-1 fumbled snap by Mississippi State early in the fourth quarter.

The play was nullified by an illegal motion penalty on the Bulldogs, but Walcott was unaware of that as the play unfolded.

Razorback defenders Nico Davillier and Brad Spence had missed recovery opportunities before Walcott picked it up.

"I saw Nico missed it, so I was like, 'It's still on the ground. OK, we've got to get it,' " Walcott said. "Then I saw Brad miss it. I said, 'Oh, shoot, this is me. We're fixing to win.' That's what I was thinking. Then I saw the penalty."

The twist

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said the Mississippi State defense did very little outside what was expected from the Hogs' film study.

"They ran that twist game," Pittman said of a pass rush when one defender loops behind another to try to confuse blocking assignments.

Mississippi State notched four sacks, two of them by linebacker Nathaniel Watson and one, a strip sack, by safety Corey Ellington.

"Well, they probably did have some more outside pressure than internal today than they had in the past, but other than that, they still pressured to the bubble," Pittman said to explain the pass pressure quarterback KJ Jefferson was under. "We knew it. We get picked, couldn't get open or we're holding the ball, or backs not protecting. There's a lot of reasons why."

30 free yards

Mississippi State's only scoring drive featured 30 yards in penalties, beginning with linebacker Mani Powell getting too close to punt returner Zavion Thomas and being flagged for kick catch interference. That miscue gave the Bulldogs possession at their 31 instead of the 16.

Two plays into the sequence, safety Jayden Johnson was penalized for tripping quarterback Mike Wright at the end of a 16-yard run, moving the ball from the Bulldogs' 46 to the Hogs' 39. Johnson appeared to be trying to hold up on hitting Wright, who was just starting to slide, and happened to plant his cleat just in front of Wright's slide.

ESPN color analyst Louis Riddick questioned the decision to penalize Johnson.

Last drive

Arkansas took possession with 2:12 left in the first half trailing 7-3 at its own 16 and didn't seem aggressive at all in what could have been a two-minute drill.

The Razorbacks made one first down, on KJ Jefferson's 6-yard draw and his 8-yard completion to running back Rashod Dubinion, before having a negative play. When Dominique Johnson carried for two yards on the final snap of the half, a chunk of fans at Razorback Stadium booed the decision.

Jefferson fumbled on a strip sack forced by safety Corey Ellington from the 30 on the second-to-last play of the half and Dubinion fell on the loose ball at the Arkansas 19.

"I had some timeouts," Coach Sam Pittman said. "You saw the first half before that too, right? I'm trying to get out of it, to be perfectly honest. What were we, on the 15 or something like that?"

Pittman said he wanted to see if the Razorbacks could get momentum before initiating a true two-minute drill, with the object of not giving Mississippi State a chance to get the ball back and score before the half.

"It's 7-3 and we hadn't really shown we were going to go 85 yards, but you never know," Pittman said. "I just didn't want to give up the sack fumble, to be perfectly honest with you. ... Once we got down in the 25 seconds, 22 seconds, I said, 'That's enough.' I didn't want to give them the ball back down there."