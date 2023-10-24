Agency plans to develop more ranges for shooting sports





Growing recreational shooting sports is the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's plan in the coming years under Director Austin Booth.

Booth expanded the agency's focus on recreational shooting sports with the creation of a shooting sports division in July. The Youth Shooting Sports and Archery in the Schools programs, which are within the Shooting Sports Division, were previously part of the agency's education division.

Shooting Sports Division Chief Grant Tomlin said, "Recreational shooting is one of the fastest growing outdoors recreational activities in the country. Recreational shooters, whether they know it or not, are among the biggest contributors to the conservation dollar in the country. Somebody goes out and buys a gun, they may or may not be a hunter, but, even if they aren't, they are still contributing to conservation because of the federal excise tax on the guns and ammunition they are buying."

The move to create a separate Shooting Sports Division "lets us focus solely on the mission of creating new recreational shooting opportunities, improvement on the existing facilities and programs that we have, and lets us focus more on recruiting new people into the sport and the recreational opportunities," Tomlin said.

"We're continuing our progress toward getting a range in Northwest Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas is our top priority," Tomlin said, adding that the Fort Smith area and Texarkana area also are being discussed for "good-sized" future projects.

In September, Booth was authorized by the Game and Fish commissioners to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the city of Clarksville and the University of Ozarks to construct a new shooting sports complex that would be open to the public and complement the university's growing collegiate shooting sports program. Game and Fish hopes to provide up to $2 million in matching funds to help the university construct a proposed $12 million facility.

Meanwhile, existing ranges have been improved and new complexes have opened. Game and Fish officials envision that as more money becomes available, more shooting sports facilities could open throughout the state.

The new Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex is operated by the city in partnership with Game and Fish, which provided $2 million toward construction of the range. The complex has skeet, trap, pistol, rifle and archery ranges.

"We're looking at building smaller ranges around the state to fill in the gaps," Tomlin added. "This is a long-term project. It's not going to be completed in the next five years, but we are starting in the right direction."



