Bentonville man dies after being hit by vehicle in Rogers on Sunday night

ROGERS -- A Bentonville man died Monday after being hit by a vehicle the previous night, according to report from the Arkansas State Police.

Leo Meythaler, 28, was hit by a 2007 Ford Econoline on Sunday, according to the report.

The vehicle was traveling east on Arkansas 94 when Meythaler ran into the lanes of traffic. The incident happened at 9:24 p.m. Sunday at Arkansas 94 and South K Street, according to the report.

Meythaler was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he died at 2 p.m. Monday, according to the report.

Nobody else was injured in the incident, according to the report. The driver of the Econoline was not identified.