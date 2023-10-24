Sections
Bentonville man dies after being hit by vehicle in Rogers on Sunday night

by Tracy Neal | October 24, 2023 at 10:01 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

ROGERS -- A Bentonville man died Monday after being hit by a vehicle the previous night, according to report from the Arkansas State Police.

Leo Meythaler, 28, was hit by a 2007 Ford Econoline on Sunday, according to the report.

The vehicle was traveling east on Arkansas 94 when Meythaler ran into the lanes of traffic. The incident happened at 9:24 p.m. Sunday at Arkansas 94 and South K Street, according to the report.

Meythaler was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he died at 2 p.m. Monday, according to the report.

Nobody else was injured in the incident, according to the report. The driver of the Econoline was not identified.

Print Headline: Bentonville man dies after being hit by vehicle

