BOTTLE SHOTS: These marvelous wines could change many minds about merlot

Highlighting "Merlot Month" has become something of an annual feature here in this column. In part, this is because merlot is delicious and is often a great value compared to similar wines, but there's also a part of me that remembers my days of selling wine full time and the struggle of selling merlot to customers who were convinced they didn't like it.

Those days on the sales floor are over; hopefully, this helps make it just a tiny bit easier for the folks still out there still hand-selling the merlot gospel.

The wines I'm recommending this week are all personal favorites. Some you have heard of, and some you likely haven't. They're all worth seeking out.

J. Lohr Estates "Los Osos" Merlot, $15

Look for notes of black currant, black plum and violet here. Hailing from the El Palomar district of Paso Robles, Calif., this wine shows waves of depth and freshness vintage after vintage. A full year spent aging in American oak barrels gives a subtle kiss of richness to the wine's finish.

L'Ecole No. 41 Merlot, $22

Washington state makes some of America's most exciting red wines, and Walla Walla-based L'Ecole No. 41 is a decades-old pioneer in the state's wine industry. Their Columbia Valley merlot is light and energetic, more akin to driving a convertible down the Columbia River Valley than sipping on a stately Bordeaux. The wine's long, bracing finish is a standout at this price point.

Stellekaya Wines Merlot, $24

Stellekaya Wines, located in the Stellenbosch Mountains of South Africa, are committed to producing wines with a uniquely New World perspective on classic Old World red grapes. Their merlot is full of cherry, plum, blackberry and raspberry, with a floral perfume underneath it all.

Markham Vineyards' "The Altruist," $27

Though it's from Napa Valley, "The Altruist" is modeled after the merlot-heavy blends of Bordeaux's fabled Right Bank. Here merlot partners with its French friends cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, malbec and cabernet franc to form a wine that's as plush as it is seductive.

Trefethen Family Vineyards Oak Knoll Merlot, $40

The Trefethen family were Napa Valley pioneers when they began making wine in the 1960s. Today, they still produce world-class wines exclusively from sustainably farmed estate vineyards. Here, you'll find flavors of plum and boysenberry with long-lasting notes of spice and oak on the finish.

Chateau Belles-Graves Lalande de Pomerol, $42

A personal favorite, this is a classic, silky-smooth take on the merlot-dominated Bordeaux blend. Look for notes of plum, cigar box, Rainier cherry and funk. The current vintage you'll find in stores now should be starting to peak around its 10th birthday. As it ages, you'll find those fruit notes begin to integrate and give way to hints of fine leather, soy sauce and fresh earth (dirt -- yum!).

Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot, $55

If there's one California winery that's synonymous with merlot, surely, it's Duckhorn. The winery was founded in 1976, producing 800 cases of merlot during its inaugural, 1978 vintage. Their Napa Valley bottling with its hallmark mallard label is instantly recognizable in wine shops across the state. Year after year, it always showcases incredible depth and structure, along with a nose that makes me think of cooked rhubarb, perfectly ripe black plums and cocoa powder. If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone extra special, try a bottle of their Three Palms Vineyard Merlot ($140). It's always worth the splurge.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com