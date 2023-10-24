University of Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown says pressure is a privilege at Little Rock Touchdown Club





With his team riding a four-game winning streak, University of Central Arkansas football Coach Nathan Brown was the featured speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock.

A productive player in his own right for UCA at quarterback from 2005-08, Brown used his time at the podium to promote both the coaching profession, as well as the university which he represents.

An Arkansas native from Russellville, Brown said he is extremely proud of the growth that both the university as well as the football program has seen since he arrived on campus nearly 20 years ago.

"Two hundred eighteen games that I've been a part of," Brown said. "Coached. Played. Many good times, many frustrating times, many bad times, but I wouldn't take any of those 218 games back. I look forward to many more."

Brown, 37, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Bears, spoke on how "pressure is a privilege" and how much pressure and responsibility comes with being a college football coach.

"The pressure of being a coach is every single day," Brown said. "You don't see the day-to-day pressure of it. Our job in my opinion, and what I tell our coaches on a daily basis, is our job is to show our players what it looks like. Simple as that."

Brown spoke on how any form of a leadership position, not just in football, comes with a level of pressure. There is inherent pressure when others are relying on you, he said, and he believes that coaching is a "calling," not something that you just say you want to do.

With the landscape of major college football having changed drastically in the last few years, Brown said he believes the innocence of the college game has been lost.

With players having so much freedom to change situations due to a number of factors including the transfer portal, Brown said modern players don't have as much pride in their schools as players once did.

"I think what we've done at the University of Central Arkansas, we have developed a culture that still has pride," he said. "I believe that we have developed a culture that still wants to run through a wall for each other."

Brown pointed to the Bears' recent fourth-quarter comeback against Southeast Missouri State on Oct 7 as an example of that culture. UCA was trailing SEMO 30-6 as the game entered the fourth quarter, but managed to rattle off five touchdowns and 32 points in the final quarter to win 38-33.

"I've talked about this game a lot," Brown said. "The UCA Bears could have quit. Could have pointed fingers. Easily could have threw the towel in.

He added: "That's a great illustration of what you want your team to believe," Brown said. "That's why you never stop believing in a young man, even if they do stub their toe. Even if a team doesn't look like you think they're supposed to look like. What I believe is we've developed a culture and a team that is against the norm."

Brown said he sees a direct link between the culture that has been created and the success the Bears have found on the field. With a number of players electing to return this season who could have left for other programs, the team remains in position to make a run at the FCS playoffs as it currently sits in first-place in the newly formed United Athletic Conference.

"There's a pretty good football playing down the road 30 miles from here in Conway, Arkansas," Brown said. "There's a pretty good football program since the year 2000 that has won more football games than any other team in this state right down the road in Conway, Arkansas."

While Brown is the leader of the program now, he won't take all the credit for all the success the team has found over the years.

"I believe it is years and years of culture and history that has built a base and backbone to this program that makes it so special."



