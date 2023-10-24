Camp pleads not guilty to 1990s Fayetteville rape charge after being on the lam for nearly 30 years





FAYETTEVILLE -- A man who had been on the lam since late 1995 before being found living under an assumed name in California earlier this year pleaded not guilty to a rape charge in Washington County Circuit Court Monday.

Brett C. Camp, 58, of 5943 Graciosa Drive in Los Angeles, is facing one count of rape. He was given an April 15 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay

Under Arkansas law, rape is a Class Y felony, with the punishment ranging from 10 to 40 years in prison to life in prison, if convicted.

Camp is free on $200,000 bond.

Camp was charged with rape in January 1995. The warrant for his arrest was dated Jan. 27, 1995, according to records in Washington County Circuit Court. The warrants indicated the Fayetteville Police Department was the originating agency. Camp, who lived in Fayetteville at the time, was accused of having engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old boy, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. Camp was 29 at the time.

Camp's arrest was made as a result of work done by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said investigators were researching warrants associated with violent crimes in the Sheriff's Office records system to add to their "Most Wanted" list and Camp's warrant was among those.

Two Sheriff's Office detectives determined Camp was living in California under an assumed name, so they worked with the law enforcement agency where he was located to get Camp picked up, Cantrell said.

Camp was using the name "Gary Simon" when he was identified and arrested in California, Cantrell said.

Camp was picked up in California on Aug. 24 by the U.S. Marshals Service and taken to the Los Angeles County Jail. After an identification hearing confirmed his identity, Camp signed a waiver of extradition, according to Cantrell.

Washington County deputies were scheduled to pick up Camp on Sept. 29, Cantrell said, but officials in Los Angeles County told Camp they could release him if he agreed to turn himself in to Washington County by Sept. 15.

Camp was released from the Los Angeles County Jail on Aug. 30 and turned himself in to the Washington County Detention Center on Sept. 14.



