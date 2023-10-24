Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville tourism panel supports folk nonprofit group with second $15,000 payment

$30,000 total given to group focused on music education by Stacy Ryburn | October 24, 2023 at 6:52 a.m.
Members of the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission listen to a presentation May 22 during a tour of the new Folk School of Fayetteville in the historic Walker-Stone House in downtown Fayetteville. The city's Advertising and Promotion Commission in February agreed to lease the historic home to the people behind Fayetteville Roots to use as a school providing educational musical community programs, called Folk School of Fayetteville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)


FAYETTEVILLE -- Commissioners on the city's tourism panel praised a local musical nonprofit group for how much it has accomplished the last five...

Print Headline: Panel supports Folk School with second payment

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT