FRONT BURNER: French Onion White Bean Bake a timely dish





French onion (fill in the blank) seems to be having a moment. There's the original: French onion soup. And French onion pasta. I've seen French onion gnocchi. A friend posted on social media about making French onion meatballs. And then there's this French onion bean bake that I found in Ali Slagle's "I Dream of Dinner (So You Don't Have to)."

The simple recipe can be made with (mostly) pantry staples and although cooking the onions takes a bit of time if you want them really caramelized, the rich flavor and melting texture are worth it.

If you want a brothier dish, increase the stock. If you want a creamier dish, mash a few of the beans with some of the broth before topping with cheese. To round this into a meal, consider serving it with crusty French bread and a simply dressed salad of mixed greens and a mustardy vinaigrette.

French Onion White Bean Bake

1 tablespoon butter

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

Salt and ground black pepper

2 sprigs fresh thyme or a generous pinch dried thyme, plus more for optional garnish

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar OR lemon juice

1 (15-ounce) can white beans such as Great Northern or cannellini, drained and rinsed

¼ to ½ cup chicken or beef stock

½ to ¾ cup grated gruyere cheese (2 to 3 ounces)

Heat oven to 475 degrees.

In an 8- or 9-inch oven safe skillet (I used an enameled cast iron skillet), melt the butter over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the onions begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, uncover, add the thyme leaves and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the onions are deep, golden brown and jammy, about 15 minutes. Add a tablespoon of water and continue cooking and stirring until the water evaporates and the onions are completely tender. (Continue cooking and adding water a tablespoon at a time to prevent burning until the onions are as caramelized as you desire/have time.)

Add the vinegar or lemon juice and cook, stirring until it evaporates, about 1 minute.

Remove skillet from heat and add the beans and stock. Season again with salt and pepper (go light on the salt if your stock is salted).

Sprinkle with cheese; for crispy bits (my favorite) be sure to scatter the cheese around the edges of the skillet, not just the center. Transfer skillet to the oven and bake until cheese is melted and brown in spots.

Serve garnished with more thyme, if desired.

Makes 2 servings.



