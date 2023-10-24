Golden Lions don golden jerseys for homecoming





It has been a challenging season so far for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, but homecoming still brought plenty of excitement Saturday afternoon.

UAPB fell 31-7 to Alcorn State as the Golden Lions navigate a rebuild, but the team's struggles didn't prevent UAPB fans from packing the home side of Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB (1-6, 0-4 SWAC) coach Alonzo Hampton said the community's support means everything to the Golden Lions.

"I looked up in the stands, that thing was packed," Hampton said. "That's what it's about, and that's going to be us every week. As I told everybody that'll listen, even the ones that's not listening, we're going to have a football team that the city of Pine Bluff's going to be proud of ... That's my vision. That's my goal, to put a product on the field that this crowd we got for homecoming is every home game. I think we can do it."

Homecoming drew 13,469 fans to the stands to cheer on the Golden Lions, with plenty more outside tailgating on a warm October day. Traffic was backed up on Martha Mitchell Expressway well before kickoff with lines of cars trying to get to campus.

UAPB defensive tackle Kendarius Clark said it was nice having such a great crowd.

"We love to see the stands packed," Clark said. "We'd like to see that every week. We just gotta keep working, get some wins for the community."

The crowd wasn't the only source of excitement for the Golden Lions in this game. UAPB posted a video on social media Thursday showing off the gold jerseys the players would wear for homecoming. Senior linebacker Timon Akins surprised his teammates by walking into their meeting room wearing the new look.

Hampton said the gold jerseys were a call back to years past as UAPB celebrates 150 years.

"UAPB represents so much," Hampton said. "They've done so many things, so we were kind of tying it back to the old, and then putting a little new on it. Just kind of giving them their due praises, like man, we remember where we came from."

Hampton said he had these jerseys ready during the summer but wanted to wait until a good time to debut them, and he decided this was it. He said the Golden Lions intend to wear them again in the future, and he'll ask the players which jerseys they want to wear for their two remaining home games this season.

The color of the jerseys wasn't the only change as the jerseys also had the players' last names on the back. Hampton said UAPB's jerseys had player names when he was an assistant from 2006-10, and he wanted to bring it back.

Having last names on the back may seem like a small thing, but Clark said it means a lot.

"This my first time ever having my name on my jersey, so it was a feeling that I haven't felt a long time playing football," Clark said. "It was nice for me ... That was one of my goals coming out of high school. I said I wanted to go to a team that had the names on their jersey, and now, we've got it."



