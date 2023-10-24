GOP starts over in search

WASHINGTON -- On Day 20 without a House speaker, Republicans found themselves starting over Monday -- stumbling ahead with few ideas about who will lead, what they are fighting over and when they will get Congress working again.

Republicans gathered late in the evening to hear quick speeches from the congressmen seeking the job, though none has a clear shot at the gavel. Eight candidates are in the running for one speaker after one dropped out. In private, they made their elevator pitches to colleagues ahead of internal party voting.

Senior-most among the hopefuls is Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, but neither he nor the other lower-level Republican lawmakers are expected to quickly secure a majority. Instead he and others are reaching out to Donald Trump for backing ahead of elections to choose a nominee. One, Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, dropped out.

"They all called asking for support," said Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, who was in New Hampshire registering for the state's primary ballot.

Of Emmer, Trump said, "I think he's my biggest fan now because he called me yesterday and told me I'm your biggest fan."

Emmer spoke with the former president over the phone Saturday, in which they had a "productive" conversation, according to a person familiar with the call. But a person close with Trump played down the significance of the call, saying it was a "polite conversation. End of story."

Trump downplayed, even derided, Emmer, the third-ranking House Republican with whom he has had rocky relationship, while presenting himself as a kingmaker who talks to "a lot of congressmen" seeking his stamp of approval.

"There's only one person who can do it all the way: Jesus Christ," he declared.

Meuser said he was pleased to have input on "some structural reforms" to the speaker's role. He pointedly noted that "my constituents are furious" and "they are blaming us" for the dysfunction on Capitol Hill.

The House Republicans retreated privately, as they have most days since the ouster of California's Kevin McCarthy as speaker, trying for several hours to find a path forward. The candidates had two minutes to make opening remarks, then take questions, then sum it up. The Republicans plan to meet today to choose the nominee.

"We're going have to figure out how to get our act together -- I mean, big boys and big girls have got to quit making excuses and we just got to get it done," said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., a conservative caucus leader.

"Anyone who went home would have heard from their constituents that enough was enough. We have to get back to governing," Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., said. He hails from a swing district and said he wanted a speaker who would "recognize that members like me and constituents like mine deserve a seat at the table."

What started as swaggering bravado when a contingent of hard-line Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida ousted McCarthy at the start of the month has morphed into a full-blown crisis of governing as dysfunction and dangerous, bitter infighting prevent the normal operations of Congress.

Gaetz said earlier this month that he appreciated Emmer's leadership style because he is blunt and honest, unlike McCarthy who made several promises across the conference that he could not keep. But Gaetz publicly remained noncommittal Monday, saying he has "encouraged all of our Speaker candidates to support President Trump, to reach out to him, and to seek his advice."

The federal government again risks a shutdown in a matter of weeks if Congress fails to pass funding legislation by a Nov. 17 deadline to keep services and offices running. More immediately, President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide $105 billion in aid -- to help Israel and Ukraine amid their wars and to shore up the U.S. border with Mexico. Federal aviation and farming programs face expiration without action.

As he exited the meeting, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, urged his colleagues to act quickly, saying voters want them to wrap it up. "Enough is enough. Andale! Andale!" he told reporters.

Yet factional power plays are running stronger on Capitol Hill than any sense of urgency to resolve the standoff as the House Republicans are essentially eating their own -- first by ousting McCarthy just nine months on the job, then rejecting the next nominees to take his place, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and hard-edged Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Ohio.

Launched over right-flank complaints over McCarthy's leadership in budget battles, the speakership fight is now a string of political and personal grievances over various leaders, factions and personalities.

"Is there anybody that can get there? I don't think there is," said Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, who has repeatedly suggested Trump should be elected House speaker.

Trump himself has largely stayed in the background, but his presence is everywhere. Trump also spoke over the weekend to longshot candidate Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, according to a person who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private conversation. Early on Trump helped sink Scalise's nomination by backing Jordan instead.

But when more centrist GOP conservatives in the House refused to back Jordan, worried about elevating the far-right Freedom Caucus founder as speaker, Trump was unable to salvage the Ohioan's nomination. The House Republicans dropped Jordan as their nominee Friday, after a hardball pressure campaign that resulted in some lawmakers even receiving death threats flopped.

"Most of these guys and gals can't be bullied to do anything," said Johnson. "You're gonna have to use persuasion." He pointed out "external pressure didn't keep McCarthy in office, external pressure did not get Steve Scalise elected, external pressure did not get Jim Jordan elected."

The House has never been here before, having ousted its own speaker for the first time in history, and now led by a nominal interim speaker pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the bow-tie-wearing chairman of the Financial Services Committee whose main job is now to elect a more permanent speaker.

Some Republicans -- and Democrats -- would like to simply give McHenry more power to reconvene the House and get on with the routine business of governing. But McHenry, the first person to be in the position that was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks as an emergency measure, has brushed back those overtures.

For now, Emmer and the others will try their hand at uniting the broken Republican majority around each of their candidacies. Among those running are potential leaders, to be sure, but no singular figure who stands out as an obvious choice.

Along with Emmer and Sessions seeking the nomination are Rep. Mike Johnson, an affable lawyer from Louisiana; Rep. Kevin Hern, a former McDonald's restaurant franchise owner who now leads the conservative Republican Study Committee, the largest bloc of House conservatives; and Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida newcomer aligned with Trump.

Hern sent a letter Monday touting his candidacy to every member of the conference with a McDonalds hamburger alongside it.

Also running are Reps. Austin Scott of Georgia, who had briefly challenged Jordan with a protest bid, Jack Bergman of Michigan and Gary Palmer of Alabama.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves, Jill Colvin, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking and Holly Ramer of The Associated Press and by Leigh Ann Caldwell, Marianna Sotomayor, Theodoric Meyer and Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post.

